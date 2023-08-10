Time Out says

Lap up fine food and cocktails alongside sweeping views at O Bar and Dining.

Located on the 47th floor in Australia Square, the flash restaurant and cocktail bar features panoramic 360 vistas of the glittering skyline and Sydney Harbour – this is the spot if you want to schmooze – or if you have a hot date.

Chef and owner Michael Moore’s menu showcases the best local produce available. Numbers may include yellowfin tuna tataki and spanner crab with Koshihikari rice, young almond, finger lime and fermented chilli; roasted dry-aged Tinder Creek duck breast with preserved black cherries, cherry treacle glaze, cauliflower blossom, roasted hazelnut; and tamarind and rock sugar-glazed Berkshire pork belly with roasted cashews, scorched bean shoots, kaffir lime, green chilli and coconut dressing. For dessert, we’ve got our eyes on the hot passionfruit soufflé with raspberry jelly, roasted Amaretto crunch and Madagascan vanilla cream. There is also a dedicated plant-based menu too.

The outer ring of the restaurant revolves very slowly, so that over the course of a round of drinks your view changes by degrees, ensuring you get to see Sydney from all sides. Enjoy the view while nursing something from the extensive drinks list, which features both new and old world wines by the glass and bottle, plus spirits, sakes and seasonal cocktails. Sounds like a good time to us.

