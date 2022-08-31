Live your best glamping life at the Winery's winter wonderland

Time Out says

This winter, Surry Hills' favourite vino oasis, the Winery, has transformed into a groovy Bohemian glamping wonderland, so you can warm up in style. Mulled wine in hand, you and your besties can cosy up in these pretty canvas tents complete with glittering fairy lights, grazing menus and comfy cushions all winter long. The beautiful bit though, is that this is the best part of camping: tasty snacks, delicious drinks and no uncomfortable overnight stay.

For $69 per person, you'll be treated to a four-course shared feast featuring the likes of light and creamy burrata, wild mushroom croquettes, crisp tofu and salt and pepper calamari, butternut pumpkin and goats cheese ravioli, truffled steak frites, and tiramisu to finish. For an extra (totally worth it) $39 you'll get a matching drinks package with mulled wine on arrival, awesome Australian wines, and an Espresso Martini to perk up at the end of your stay.

Two-hour sessions can be booked every day from noon until 9pm at the Winery website here.

