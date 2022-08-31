Sydney
Timeout

The Winery Winter Garden Glamping Experience

  • Bars, Wine bars
  • The Winery, Surry Hills
  1. The inside of the tent
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A flat lay of food on round wooden tables
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. The inside of the tent
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. The inside of the tent
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Live your best glamping life at the Winery's winter wonderland

This winter, Surry Hills' favourite vino oasis, the Winery, has transformed into a groovy Bohemian glamping wonderland, so you can warm up in style. Mulled wine in hand, you and your besties can cosy up in these pretty canvas tents complete with glittering fairy lights, grazing menus and comfy cushions all winter long. The beautiful bit though, is that this is the best part of camping: tasty snacks, delicious drinks and no uncomfortable overnight stay.

For $69 per person, you'll be treated to a four-course shared feast featuring the likes of light and creamy burrata, wild mushroom croquettes, crisp tofu and salt and pepper calamari, butternut pumpkin and goats cheese ravioli, truffled steak frites, and tiramisu to finish. For an extra (totally worth it) $39 you'll get a matching drinks package with mulled wine on arrival, awesome Australian wines, and an Espresso Martini to perk up at the end of your stay.

Two-hour sessions can be booked every day from noon until 9pm at the Winery website here.

Can't get enough winter wonder? Check out this pretty pink rooftop to keep away the chill.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
thewinerysurryhills.com.au/events/glamping/
Address:
The Winery
285a Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price:
From $69 per person
Opening hours:
Noon-9pm

Dates and times

12:00 pmThe Winery Winter GlampingThe Winery From $69
