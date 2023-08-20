Time Out says

Come for disco ball cocktails, deep fried sangas and tropical vibes at this new inner-east bar

Expect tropical vibes with an Italian twist at Tucano’s, a funky new bar that's just opened in Surry Hills.

Created by the team behind Potts Point’s the Roosevelt and CBD pop-up About Time, this sweet new joint has taken over the former Cafe Lounge digs on Goulburn Street, and is slinging topical snacks, amaro-based cocktails and a whole lotta fun.

At Tucano's, a colourful toucan mural by artist Bodie Jarman marks the spot. Here, fruit juices are swapped for amaros and vermouths, making the cocktails lighter, fizzier and more aromatic, while retaining a tropical taste, says General Manager Steve Davis (ex Opera Bar).

We like the sounds of the ‘Boogie Wonderland’, which is a layered slushie featuring rum-based dragonfruit with a pineapple, coconut and fino sherry blend, topped with blue curacao ‘caviar’; and the ‘Princess Superstar’ with Archie Rose vodka, dry vermouth, thyme, guava, coconut water, verjus and fizz. There’s also a ‘Miami Peach’ cocktail with rum, cognac, Averna, peach, lemon, wine and fizz, that's all served in a fiery disco ball to share with mates.

Head chef Naomi Lowry’s (ex Biota, Pilu, By Fassnidge) menu combines flavours found from tropical islands, to the Mediterranean sea with Asian influences.

“The food is fun, it’s like Europe met the tropics, then had a love child,” says Lowry.

Snacks include Hiramasa kingfish bruschetta with yuzu aioli, jalapeno salsa verde and fermented chilli; mozzarella and anchovy carozza (a deep-fried cheese sandwich); and popcorn prawns with XO mayo.

Larger plates may look like a Borrowdale pork cutlet with pineapple and pepper agrodolce; and a Bindaree beef short rib luau (a traditional Hawaiin dish) with taro fondant. As for dessert, we’d go for the Mai Tai rum baba with salted mascarpone and passionfruit. Live entertainment throughout the week will keep vibes high.

