Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tucano’s

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  1. One of the toucan mural at Tucano’s
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. The cheese and anchovy deep fried sandwich at Tucano’s
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. The fiery disco ball cocktail at Tucano’s
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. One of the cocktails at Tucano’s
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. The rum baba dessert at Tucano’s
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Come for disco ball cocktails, deep fried sangas and tropical vibes at this new inner-east bar

Expect tropical vibes with an Italian twist at Tucano’s, a funky new bar that's just opened in Surry Hills.

Created by the team behind Potts Point’s the Roosevelt and CBD pop-up About Time, this sweet new joint has taken over the former Cafe Lounge digs on Goulburn Street, and is slinging topical snacks, amaro-based cocktails and a whole lotta fun.

At Tucano's, a colourful toucan mural by artist Bodie Jarman marks the spot. Here, fruit juices are swapped for amaros and vermouths, making the cocktails lighter, fizzier and more aromatic, while retaining a tropical taste, says General Manager Steve Davis (ex Opera Bar).

We like the sounds of the ‘Boogie Wonderland’, which is a layered slushie featuring rum-based dragonfruit with a pineapple, coconut and fino sherry blend, topped with blue curacao ‘caviar’; and the ‘Princess Superstar’ with Archie Rose vodka, dry vermouth, thyme, guava, coconut water, verjus and fizz. There’s also a ‘Miami Peach’ cocktail with rum, cognac, Averna, peach, lemon, wine and fizz, that's all served in a fiery disco ball to share with mates.

Head chef Naomi Lowry’s (ex Biota, Pilu, By Fassnidge) menu combines flavours found from tropical islands, to the Mediterranean sea with Asian influences.

“The food is fun, it’s like Europe met the tropics, then had a love child,” says Lowry.

Snacks include Hiramasa kingfish bruschetta with yuzu aioli, jalapeno salsa verde and fermented chilli; mozzarella and anchovy carozza (a deep-fried cheese sandwich); and popcorn prawns with XO mayo.

Larger plates may look like a Borrowdale pork cutlet with pineapple and pepper agrodolce; and a Bindaree beef short rib luau (a traditional Hawaiin dish) with taro fondant. As for dessert, we’d go for the Mai Tai rum baba with salted mascarpone and passionfruit. Live entertainment throughout the week will keep vibes high.

Recommended:

These are the best places to eat in Surry Hills

Thirsty? Check out Sydney's finest bars

These are the top bars and pubs in Sydney for live music

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
277 Goulburn St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
0434661028
Opening hours:
Wed-Mon 5pm-midnight
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.