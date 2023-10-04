Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oktoberfest in the Garden
Photograph: Kate Drennan

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Sydney

The best places to raise a stein, eat a schnitzel and celebrate Germany's annual beer festival

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

Bust out some lederhosen and dirndls and get ready to celebrate Oktoberfest at these party bars, beer halls and German restaurants this Oktoberfest season. 

After more great places to drink? Check out our guide to the best bars in Sydney

RECOMMENDED: The best cheap eats in Sydney

Oktoberfest Sydney – Where to celebrate

Oktoberfest in the Gardens
Photograph: Matt Teague

Oktoberfest in the Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Sydney

Dust off your ederhosen and dirndl and get ready to show off your Bavarian threads in all its glory at Oktoberfest in the Gardens. The huge beer-fuelled party will once again transform the Domain into a giant beer garden inspired by Germany's own Oktoberfest – and it’s all going down on Saturday, October 28. 

From thrilling rides to silent discos, a Berghain-inspired rave cave, carnival rides and games, live musicians and local DJs, this year’s Oktoberfest in the Gardens is set to be pretty spectacular.

German and craft beers will be flowing, as well as ciders, wine and schnapps for the wild folk who don’t love beer. Hungry? Bratwurst will be sizzling, pork knuckles will be calling your name and giant pretzels will be everywhere.

One thing’s for sure, Oktoberfest in the Gardens is going to be a banger.

Recommended:

Love beer? These are our favourite bars in Sydney

Check out where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Sydney

We've rounded up the finest pubs througout the city

Read more
Buy ticket
Village Days Brewing Co
Photograph: Supplied

Village Days Brewing Co

A brand new brewery has landed in Gladesville and the head brewer is a traditionally trained German Brewmaster – so you know your frothy beers will be legit. Founded by experienced homebrewer Dan Smith, Village Days Brewing Co aims to bring together Ryde locals for fresh local beer and fun times. This Oktoberfest weekend the brewery will be hosting celebrations including pouring two specialty German beers. Prost!

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Advertising
The Australian Heritage Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Australian Heritage Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Among the many Oktoberfest celebrations dotted throughout The Rocks, this corner pub is set to host a three-day celebration from Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8. The corner of Cumberland and Gloucester Street will come alive with Australian craft beer festivities, with more than 20 different Australian breweries on show, plus gourmet food snacks, meet-the-brewer sessions and live entertainment.

Read more
One Drop Brewing Co
Photograph: Katje Ford

One Drop Brewing Co

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Botany

The award-winning South Sydney brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration kicking off on Friday, October 6 to Sunday October 8. All weekend there will be a bratwurst food truck slinging grilled Bavarian bangers served on a fresh roll with sauerkraut and caramelised onions, live music and a limited-edition brew. Dress up optional.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Advertising
Munich Brauhaus

Munich Brauhaus

  • Bars
  • Pub dining
  • The Rocks

This beer hall in The Rocks has transformed into a pumping Oktoberfest party and the celebrations are running until October 7. Come for traditional games, upbeat music and flowing steins. The team reckons it’s the most epic Oktoberfest celebration in the country, so if you’re keen for some of the action, head down to The Rocks now.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Book online
Tommy's Beer Cafe

Tommy's Beer Cafe

  • Bars
  • Glebe

This Glebe Point Road boozer is the place to celebrate this Oktoberfest with pork knuckles, pork rolls and special beers. The German restaurant is one of the few long-standing independent Bavarian restaurants in Sydney, so expect well seasoned pork, traditional beers and German hospitality. 

Read more

Want more?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.