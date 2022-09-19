Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Men cheering for football team and drinking beer in sport bar
Photograph: Supplied/Prostock-Studio

Where to watch the grand final

Where to watch the big game on grand final weekend

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

Whether you're barracking for the Sydney Swans or the Geelong Cats, grand final weekend is like Christmas for sports fans. Teams have put their bodies on the line all season to get to this point and now the ulimate decider for the AFL will happen on Saturday, September 24, crushing the spirits of some and showering the winners in glory. It's going to be a stressful weekend, which is why you need someone to be taking care of the hot eats and cold beers while your eyes remained glued to the big screens at these great venues screening the grand finals this long weekend.

The Light Brigade Hotel

The Light Brigade Hotel

  • Bars
  • Woollahra
  • price 1 of 4

They love their sport so much at this Paddo/Woollahra borderlands hotel that we’ve seen them turn every seat in the house to face the big screen like it was a cinema, and they still post the televised sport schedule online so you never miss a match, whatever your code.

Read more
The Oaks Hotel

The Oaks Hotel

  • Bars
  • Neutral Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Billed as the "ultimate man cave", this contemporary take on the classic sports bar isn't merely a place to watch the game. There's the biggest foosball table in NSW, arcade-style basketball hoops and air hockey, and a manly menu with a few gourmet twists.

Read more
Advertising
Courthouse Hotel

Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

When there’s a bite in the air that makes sitting in the garden a little too chilly for comfort, there’s no better way to spend an afternoon that posting up on one of the bar stools and watching the footy over a jug of beer and a Courty burger. 

Read more
24/7 Sports Bar

24/7 Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour

The 24/7 Sports Bar is your destination in the Star for all things sports-related. The bar features three mega screens as well as more than 50 LCD TVs (yes, 50). The menu features typical pub classics and the bar has a slew of rotating specials.

Read more
Advertising
The Golden Sheaf

The Golden Sheaf

  • Bars
  • Double Bay
  • price 1 of 4

The big drawcard of this Double Bay establishment is the beautifully appointed leafy garden bar, which conveniently means getting a seat in the older-style public bar with a great view of the big screens is a good bet.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Lord Gladstone
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Lord Gladstone

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Chippendale

The ability to squash so many Sydney scenes inside a modest space is one of this pub’s most impressive attributes. On an unremarkable Saturday night you’ve got Bondi babes, queer indie kids, footy and rugby fans, sneaker freakers, hip-hop heads and what appears to be a crew of nonchalant models all cramming into the concrete courtyard for a good time.

Read more
Advertising
Churchills Sports Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Churchills Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Kingsford

Fancy a flutter? Every sporting event you can think of is available on the big screens here and they have a bistro menu that stretches from breakfast through to late night snacks so you are all sorted for game day.    

Read more
Public House Petersham

Public House Petersham

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

At this gussied up Petersham pub you'll find a huge HD projector screen and good sound, both for sport as well as film screenings. With homemade woodfired pizzas, classic and craft beers on tap, and an all-natural wine list that changes with the seasons, this is an elegant (and delicious) place to catch the big game.

 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
York 75

York 75

  • Bars
  • Sydney

A top notch clubhouse hidden above Bistrode CBD, which itself is stacked on top of the Hotel CBD. This is the place where your booth comes with it's own, individual TV screen. That’s right, sports fans, the power is yours. Sick of your niche interest always getting bumped in favour of the NRL? Desperate to catch some of the Netball World Cup and no one is screening it? If it’s televised, you can watch it here over beers and a Philly cheesesteak.

Read more
The Warren View Hotel

The Warren View Hotel

  • Bars
  • Enmore

The big advantage of this Enmore favourite can be summed up thusly: the beer garden, which has a gate off Enmore Road. But the front rooms fill up fast on finals weekend because the TVs ringing the room mean everyone can see.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.