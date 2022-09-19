Whether you're barracking for the Sydney Swans or the Geelong Cats, grand final weekend is like Christmas for sports fans. Teams have put their bodies on the line all season to get to this point and now the ulimate decider for the AFL will happen on Saturday, September 24, crushing the spirits of some and showering the winners in glory. It's going to be a stressful weekend, which is why you need someone to be taking care of the hot eats and cold beers while your eyes remained glued to the big screens at these great venues screening the grand finals this long weekend.