They love their sport so much at this Paddo/Woollahra borderlands hotel that we’ve seen them turn every seat in the house to face the big screen like it was a cinema, and they still post the televised sport schedule online so you never miss a match, whatever your code.
Whether you're barracking for the Sydney Swans or the Geelong Cats, grand final weekend is like Christmas for sports fans. Teams have put their bodies on the line all season to get to this point and now the ulimate decider for the AFL will happen on Saturday, September 24, crushing the spirits of some and showering the winners in glory. It's going to be a stressful weekend, which is why you need someone to be taking care of the hot eats and cold beers while your eyes remained glued to the big screens at these great venues screening the grand finals this long weekend.