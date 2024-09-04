Subscribe
Daylight savings is returning in NSW next month – here’s when to turn your clocks forward

Come October 6, Sydneysiders will enjoy an extra hour of evening sunlight

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Travel & News Editor, Time Out Australia
Sydney aerial shot sunrise
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW
It feels like just a few weeks ago that we were ringing in the new year with Sydney Festival, but believe it or not, we’re in September – which means that daylight savings is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about daylight savings in NSW, including when to turn your clocks forward, and what it will mean for your sleep pattern.

When does daylight savings start in NSW?

Daylight savings kicks off on the first Sunday of October at 2am local time. In 2024, this falls on Sunday, October 6. 

Do we lose or gain an hour when daylight savings starts in NSW

You’ll lose one hour of sleep when our clocks wind forward on October 6, with 2am turning into 3am daylight savings time. However, we’d trade losing an hour of sleep for an extra hour of evening sunlight any day of the week. Bring on the sunset picnics

Do I turn the clock back or forward for daylight savings in NSW?

Your smartphone will surely do the job for you, but if you still use an old-school alarm or need to reset your grandfather clock, remember to move your analogue clocks and watches forward by one hour on Sunday, October 6. We’d suggest doing it the night before so you’re not late for your Sunday morning coffee date.

Sydney aerial shot sunrise
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Which Australian states observe daylight savings?

Daylight savings is observed here in New South Wales, as well as in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and Norfolk Island. However, Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Christmas Island and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands don’t change their clocks for daylight savings. Keep this in mind if you’re hopping between states or planning a Facetime with an interstate mate.

Why do we have daylight savings in NSW?

Daylight savings was first introduced in 1916 to save energy during World War I and II. By shifting the clock forward an hour, soldiers could take advantage of longer sunlight hours and increase productivity.  While all Australian states and territories observed daylight savings during the wars, Tasmania made it a permanent fixture in 1968. New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and the ACT followed suit in 1971.

When does daylight savings end in NSW?

Daylight savings ends on Sunday, April 6, 2025, gifting you an extra hour of sleep as our clocks wind back one hour.

