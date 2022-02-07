From 9am, catch the game on the big screens and a special menu of smashed beef and cheese burgers, chilli beef burrito bowls, Pound O' Buffalo wings for just $19 with loaded fries, plus $25 beer buckets.
Now that NFL is a thing in Australia, the time has come again to watch grown men in leggings slug it out for the ultimate NFL championship game, the Super Bowl. Get onside at the best places in Sydney to catch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams on the most romantic day of the year, Monday, February 14. These Sydney venues are playing the game live and loud, with American-style snacks, morning beers (it's nighttime in the USA) and a half-time show care of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.