Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Super Bowl at The Star
Photograph: Belinda Rolland

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Sydney

The best excuse to eat chicken wings and yell at a screen

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Now that NFL is a thing in Australia, the time has come again to watch grown men in leggings slug it out for the ultimate NFL championship game, the Super Bowl. Get onside at the best places in Sydney to catch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams on the most romantic day of the year, Monday, February 14. These Sydney venues are playing the game live and loud, with American-style snacks, morning beers (it's nighttime in the USA) and a half-time show care of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Just after a drink? Try one of Sydney's 60 best bars.

Prefer to spend Valentine's Day in a more traditional way? Check out these ultra-romantic Sydney restaurants.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Sydney 2022

Advertising
Edinburgh Castle Hotel

4. Edinburgh Castle Hotel

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4

Affectionately known as the Eddy, the Edinburgh Castle Hotel will open from 10am, screening the Super Bowl throughout the pub, with $1.50 wings and $25 beer buckets.

Read more
Advertising
The Forresters
Photograph: Supplied/Yasmin Mund

5. The Forresters

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Doors open at 9am (but you'll need to have booked a table). With multiple TV screens in the Public Bar and upstairs plus food and drink specials including a brekkie burger, $1 wings and $15 MoonDog jugs all day, this is one strong start to your Super Bowl Monday.

Read more
Advertising
El Camino Cantina
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. El Camino Cantina

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • The Rocks
  • price 1 of 4

At El Camino Cantina (both in the Rocks and the Manly venue) they're doing bottomless wings and tacos for two hours windows during Super Bowl. To whet your whistle, the beverage list includes Margaritas, beer, wine, and soft drinks for $89 per person from 10am.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Winghaus
Photograph: Supplied

9. Winghaus

Head to Winghaus for 40 beers on tap and 20 large screens to see the big hits and yards gained. The $50 per person tickets include entry as well as a 500ml beer of choice and a ten-pack of wings doused in the sauce of your choosing.

Advertising
Glenmore Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

11. Glenmore Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

From 9am you can score a spot on the Glenmore rooftop, or a private room on the lounge level. $65 tickets will secure your seat, a bucket of Budweiser beers on arrival, and American style snacks (think wings and sliders) at half time.

Read more
Cargo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

12. Cargo

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour
  • price 2 of 4

At Cargo this Super Bowl you can either park yourself downstairs for just $20 (with a Corona thrown in) with the option to add a $33 unlimited eats pass, or head upstairs for a classy affair of seven course canapes and unlimited beer for two and a half hours for $69.

Read more
Advertising
The Marlborough Hotel

13. The Marlborough Hotel

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Opening 9am, catch the game on the big projector screen and other screens throughout venue. There’s also barbecue or Buffalo wings, bacon and egg rolls and $25 beer buckets.

Read more
Regent Hotel

14. Regent Hotel

  • Bars
  • Kingsford
  • price 1 of 4

Opening 10am, with $25 beer buckets, merch giveaways, the game live and loud on all screens throughout venue as well as wings, breakfast burgers and hotdogs.

Read more
Advertising
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.