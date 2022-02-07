Now that NFL is a thing in Australia, the time has come again to watch grown men in leggings slug it out for the ultimate NFL championship game, the Super Bowl. Get onside at the best places in Sydney to catch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams on the most romantic day of the year, Monday, February 14. These Sydney venues are playing the game live and loud, with American-style snacks, morning beers (it's nighttime in the USA) and a half-time show care of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Just after a drink? Try one of Sydney's 60 best bars.

Prefer to spend Valentine's Day in a more traditional way? Check out these ultra-romantic Sydney restaurants.