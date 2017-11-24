Hartsyard is taking its famous fried chicken off the menu

You have less than a month to get your hands on one last serve of Hartsyard's famous fried chicken (and poutine, lamb ribs and pulled pork). Saturday December 23rd will be the last day of service for the original iteration of the Newtown restaurant beloved for its Americana menu.

Over the break owners Gregory Llewellyn and Naomi Hart will be transforming the venue into a new offering, retiring the deep-fryer and embracing a new approach for 2018. The new direction will include a greater focus on vegetable-led cooking, with starring roles from seafood and duck cooked over a charcoal grill.

Hartsyard are joining a growing number of venues turning their focus to vegetables, like local Italian restaurant Kindred on Cleveland Street, Love Tilly Devine in Darlinghurst and Yellow in Potts Point, who have gone the full-veg in recent months.

