Impress your date with two cute gallery tours this weekend

Dear lovers,

The sun is out, love is in the air, it’s dating season.

But what if you’re like me and you can’t swim and you’re allergic to grasses?

Worry not friend, these date ideas have you covered.

Image courtesy Sarah Cottier Gallery

Idea 1: the Paddington gallery circuit.

Maybe your first date was ok, but you let slip you didn’t know if haloumi was a cheese or a meat, and you think they might think you’re stupid. It happens to the best of us. Take your date for a walk down Hampden Street in the fancy end of town. Start with Martin Browne Contemporary: two storeys of exhibition space, currently showing A.J. Taylor and Sue Ryan. A little way up the street, on the corner of Roylston Street under the shade of a big Moreton Bay fig tree, is Sarah Cottier Gallery, which is currently showing a new body of work by painter Gemma Smith. Taking your date here will prove you’re not stupid. Pro tip: Use words like ‘subtle’ and ‘gesture’, and say ‘hue’ instead of colour. Whoever you’re with will think you’re a brain.

Photograph: Jessica Maurer / image courtesy of the artist and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney

Lastly on this walk, turn right down Soudan Lane to find Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery. I don’t know what the ‘9’ is about, but the gallery shows some of the best art in Australia. At the moment there is a crazy good show by Patricia Piccinini. TripAdvisor gave it 4 stars!

Photograph: Docqment

Idea 2: the Chippendale gallery circuit.

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but if you’re going to do this one it’s probably best to start at Pompom. Right now you’ll catch shows by Gary Carsley and Deb Mansfield. These guys do fun openings on the first Wednesday of the month; there are good community vibes. The second stop will definitely impress a date, especially if they’ve never been there before: White Rabbit Gallery. This private museum houses the tip of the gigantic iceberg that is Judith Neilson’s collection of Chinese art. There is always something to see.

Photograph: Daniel Boud

The last stop is the trickiest to find, but will probably give you the most cred: Wellington St Projects, tucked in a little courtyard in the heart of a complex of art studios (use Google maps). This artist run initiative just wrapped up a terrific group-show curated by Elyse Goldfinch; next up is an exhibition of work by Brisbane-based painter Simon Degroot (opening September 27). From there you could grab something to eat at Spice Alley, or grab a beer at the Gladstone, or visit my favourite petrol station Malaysian/Chinese Restaurant: Michael’s (70 Regent Street). TripAdvisor: 4 stars. Date sorted.

L8rz lovers

Abdul

