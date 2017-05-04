Vivid's fancy dinner party series is back for 2017

You know what Sydneysiders like more than colourful lights projected onto buildings? Fancy dinner parties. Especially ones in beautiful warehouse locations. Which is why you should have your credit cards at the ready to book a seat at one of the freshly announced Sydney Table events for 2017.

This year the line-up includes O Tama Carey from Lankan Filling Station, Clayton Wells from Automata, James Viles from Biota and Ben Sears from the sorely missed Moon Park.

Last year the dinners sold out, so this isn't something you'll want to sleep on. Kitchen By Mike and No. 1 Bent Street's Mike McEnearney is helping curate the dinners this year, matching chefs with artists, designers and musicians to create a kind of mini dining festival at Carriageworks. McEnearney is calling it "a dinner party in the green room with your favourite chef and creatives.”

Zine lover, podcaster and regular café reviewer for Time Out Sydney, Lee Tran Lam, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for each of the dinners.

Tickets to each of the dinners is a cool $200, which gets you a three-course dinner, plus matched drinks, with wine from Scotchmans Hill, Asahi Super Dry beers, VOSS water and Archie Rose Distilling Co spirits. Then you pile on all the music and art and that's a A+ evening you have on your hands.

The Sydney Table events run from Wed Jun 14 - Sat Jun 17 at the Clothing Store, Carriageworks. $200. 7pm.

