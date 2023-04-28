Sydney
Reuben Kaye

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Reuben Kaye poses on a staircase wearing an elaborate bright orange and pink feathered gown
Photograph: Supplied/Vincent Van Berkel
Time Out says

Expect mischievous mayhem as cabaret queen Reuben Kaye bedazzles Darlo's 2021 season

The “evil love child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey”, Reuben Kaye, is back with a must-see show for the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival. The savagely funny, multi-award-winning Australian comedian and cabaret sensation will bring Sydneysiders his show The Butch is Back.

After the success of the show in 2021, Reuben Kaye has developed an encore version. Expect bedazzling costumes, fierce makeup and a stage festooned by the sparkling remnants of a glitter cannon barrage. Kaye is the product of “what happens when you tell your children they can be anything,” and we are into that energy. 

Kaye has racked up millions of views across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, plus made guest appearances on Spicks and Specks, the Melbourne International Comedy Fest Gala, Celebrity Letters and Numbers, The Apprentice: You’re Fired with Tom Allen and Kids React to Drag.

With acerbic wit and casual sensationalism that is simply delicious, Reuben is a Swarovski-studded revolt against the narrowing views of an increasingly conservative world.

The Butch is Back will run on Friday April 28 at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney. Book tickets here. 

After some rib-splitting comedy? Check out the rest of the Sydney Comedy Festival line-up. 

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/reuben-kaye-the-butch-is-back/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
From $50
Opening hours:
9:15pm

Dates and times

