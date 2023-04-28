Time Out says

The “evil love child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey”, Reuben Kaye, is back with a must-see show for the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival. The savagely funny, multi-award-winning Australian comedian and cabaret sensation will bring Sydneysiders his show The Butch is Back.

After the success of the show in 2021, Reuben Kaye has developed an encore version. Expect bedazzling costumes, fierce makeup and a stage festooned by the sparkling remnants of a glitter cannon barrage. Kaye is the product of “what happens when you tell your children they can be anything,” and we are into that energy.

Kaye has racked up millions of views across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, plus made guest appearances on Spicks and Specks, the Melbourne International Comedy Fest Gala, Celebrity Letters and Numbers, The Apprentice: You’re Fired with Tom Allen and Kids React to Drag.

With acerbic wit and casual sensationalism that is simply delicious, Reuben is a Swarovski-studded revolt against the narrowing views of an increasingly conservative world.

The Butch is Back will run on Friday April 28 at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney. Book tickets here.