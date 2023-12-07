Time Out says

This annual comedy gala from some of Australia’s top satirists is back to skewer the year that was in news and politics

Suit up and strap in for a satirical wrap of the year’s headlines from some seriously funny folks. The Chaser’s Charles Firth and The Shovel’s James Schloeffel are teaming up with the ABC’s Mark Humphries and musical comedy genius Gabbi Bolt (fresh off her delightful musical theatre debut in Murder For Two) to bring their very special brand of satire, song and shit-stirring to the Enmore Theatre (the grungy crowning jewel of Sydney’s coolest suburb) for one night only on Thursday, December 7.

Now in its seventh year, this nationally touring comedy gala is a razor-sharp skewering of politics and current events in the form of a non-stop barrage of one-liners, satirical sketches, audience quizzes, and musical numbers.

Patrons are invited to dress in black tie to attend this year’s gala, and a red carpet will be provided for those suitably attired. VIP tickets include the best seats in the house, plus a copy of The Chaser and Shovel Annual 2023 (worth $34.95). Tickets start at $39 and you can snap them up over here.

