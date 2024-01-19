Time Out says

From comedies to thrillers, Europa! Europa will screen a huge collection of European films at the Ritz this summer

Europa! Europa Film Festival returns for its third rendition on Australian screens, and this year you can expect a beautifully diverse line-up of 47 films from 28 countries that will transport you from the edge of your seat (and across to the European continent).

The festival will take place across Sydney and Melbourne, with the Sydney event popping up at the Ritz Cinema in Randwick from February 15 until March 10.



If you're not quite ready to fork out for a Euro summer, this celebration of European cinema and the worlds it captures should help – taking you on a visual journey through Italy, Denmark, Greece and beyond. The selection caters to a circus of different genres and styles, including feel-good sports films, period biopics, disaster films, relationship dramas and comedies.

The highlights of the 2024 festival will include Freud’s Last Session – based on the play of the same name which tells the story of Sigmund Freud’s intellectual clash with the author C.S. Lewis – and The Promised Land, a historical film for which lead actor Mads Mikkelsen won Best European Actor at the European Film Awards.

Other Academy Award submissions set to screen during the festival include French futuristic film The Beast and Io Capitano, for which Italian director Matteo Garrone was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Director in Venice.

The festival will also play host to a six-film retrospective of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, whose recent film Poor Things has been one of the most talked about films of the summer.

Learn more about the line-up and score tickets over here.

