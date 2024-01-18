22 hacks to save more money while living in Sydney

There’s something extra special about watching a film at the cinemas. But, you shouldn’t have to miss out on the fun, just because you’re saving. Instead, plan your movie date on a Tuesday when you can nab $9 tickets at Hornsby Odeon, $12 tickets at the Ritz Cinema Randwick, $12 tickets at Dendy Newtown, $13 tickets at Hoyts (for Ticketek members), and half-price tickets at Event Cinemas.
It’s hard out there in the big smoke. Rents are rising, and apparently putting all of your groceries through self-serve checkouts as ‘potatoes’ is stealing. From filling up on the cheapest fuel day to shopping second-hand and even donating your eggs/sperm, here are some legal and semi-honest ways to survive.