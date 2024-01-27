Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Haus of Horror

  • Film, Horror
  • Camperdown Cemetery, Newtown
  1. graveyard for film screening at Haus of Horror
    Photograph: Supplied | Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. outdoor cinema at Camperdown cemetery
    Photograph: Supplied | Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. spooky photobooth at Haus of Horror
    Photograph: Supplied | Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Haus of Horror outdoor cinema
    Photograph: Supplied | Haus of Horror
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This immersive cinema experience is bringing horror movies to some of Sydney's spookiest spots

Sydney’s outdoor cinema offering is nothing short of exceptional – with open-air screens popping up across the city offering everything from Harry Potter double screenings to Australian premieres and even free outdoor screenings. And for the horror fiends among us, the line-up just levelled up – with Haus of Horror bringing immersive horror movie screenings to some of Sydney’s spookiest spots, including a cemetery.

The immersive cinema experience will take over Camperdown Cemetery and the former derelict wing of Darlinghurst Gaol this January, with moviegoers invited to explore their surroundings before settling in for a scary movie.

Haus of Horror will also play host to live DJs, themed photo booths and food and drink vendors – as well as resident actors intent on stepping up the scare-level.

“This is not your average night at the cinema; it's an otherworldly experience that blurs the lines between fact and fiction,” says Felicity Heath, Haus of Horror’s Director and 'Queen of Spook'.

The first event of 2024 will take place at Camperdown Cemetery on Saturday, January 6 – with the event starting at 6pm and a screening of Gremlins starting at 8pm. The final event of this season’s Haus of Horror scary-movie spectacular will pop up on Saturday, January 27, with Darlinghurst Gaol – home to Sydney's most notorious female criminals – hosting screenings of The Craft at 7.30pm and again at 9.30pm and a night of bone-chilling immersive theatre.

You can check out the schedule and score tickets over here.


RECOMMENDED:

Catch Wicked at Sydney Lyric Theatre

Enter the world of Gatsby at this immersive Opera House show

Looking for more outing inspo? These are the best things to do in Sydney in January

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.hausofhorror.com/
Address:
Camperdown Cemetery
Church St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
From $39
Opening hours:
6-11pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.