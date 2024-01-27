Time Out says

Sydney’s outdoor cinema offering is nothing short of exceptional – with open-air screens popping up across the city offering everything from Harry Potter double screenings to Australian premieres and even free outdoor screenings. And for the horror fiends among us, the line-up just levelled up – with Haus of Horror bringing immersive horror movie screenings to some of Sydney’s spookiest spots, including a cemetery.

The immersive cinema experience will take over Camperdown Cemetery and the former derelict wing of Darlinghurst Gaol this January, with moviegoers invited to explore their surroundings before settling in for a scary movie.

Haus of Horror will also play host to live DJs, themed photo booths and food and drink vendors – as well as resident actors intent on stepping up the scare-level.

“This is not your average night at the cinema; it's an otherworldly experience that blurs the lines between fact and fiction,” says Felicity Heath, Haus of Horror’s Director and 'Queen of Spook'.

The first event of 2024 will take place at Camperdown Cemetery on Saturday, January 6 – with the event starting at 6pm and a screening of Gremlins starting at 8pm. The final event of this season’s Haus of Horror scary-movie spectacular will pop up on Saturday, January 27, with Darlinghurst Gaol – home to Sydney's most notorious female criminals – hosting screenings of The Craft at 7.30pm and again at 9.30pm and a night of bone-chilling immersive theatre.

You can check out the schedule and score tickets over here.



RECOMMENDED: