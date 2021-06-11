Free movies down at the Rocks, washed down with a hot toddie. Why are you waiting?

It is getting a bit chilly out, but nothing will come between us and a free flick. Which is why we’re loving the idea of pop-up Laneway Cinema on Atherden Street in the Rocks. What could be snuggling up in a bean bag and blanket in the lush surrounds of old sandstone buildings with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper?*

*OK, they won’t actually be there, but A Star is Born is one of the totally free movies on offer. Seriously, what could be better than that? And you can get amongst soul-warming pizzas from Caminettos and hot toddies by Tea Cosy. (Not free, but come on, FREE MOVIES).

The stellar line-up also includes a bunch of musically infused films, like Hairspray with Zac Efron and Queen Latifah, Walk the Line with Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix, and Taron Egerton doing his very best Elton John impression in Rocketman. Did we mention that it was free yet? Honestly, why are you waiting? Films screen at 6.30pm every Wednesday night through the end of July, and you don’t even have to book. Look up the full program here and just show up to soak up the cinematic splendour.

Love movies? Also check out the first rop of Sydney Film Festival titles.