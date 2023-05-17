Time Out says

Let the good times roll at Sydney’s most ambitious restaurant opening of the year, by the team behind Hubert and Alberto’s Lounge

Big red curtains have just opened on what’s been dubbed the hottest restaurant launch of the year. After more than two years of planning and setbacks, Sydney’s most anticipated venture, Le Foote, has just opened in the Rocks. The ambitious new restaurant is from Swillhouse, the group behind red-hued old-world bistro Hubert and good-times-only Italian joint Alberto's Lounge. So it’s safe to say we are Very Excited.

Located in a historic building and the former Phillip’s Foote restaurant on George Street, the new, sprawling, multi-level Mediterranean restaurant has a capacity of 425 guests. Diners will be spread across a charming yet casual wine bar, and a semi-alfresco formal dining room, complete with white table cloths and waiters decked out in bow ties. Lush greenery, terracotta vases and mid-century art will evoke the feeling of dining at Europe’s grand garden restaurants, while a striking mural, created from custom-made tiles from an Italian town called Civita Castellana, will be the focal point of the dining room.

Head chef Stefano Marano (formerly the Apollo) is at the kitchen's helm. You'll see dishes such as scallop carpaccio topped with capers and white balsamic; roast lamb belly; rainbow trout served with avgolemono sauce (made from lemons); charcoal-grilled beef with pickled onions and house-made salsa; and lemon leaf ice-cream served with chantilly cream, come to life. The bar area will welcome walk-ins for tasty snacks, including cheeses, cured meats and anchovies, plus a handful of warm plates. Wine will be the focus at Le Foote, with a 300-plus list composed of drops from Crete, Sardinia and Morocco, plus some Aussie numbers.

See you at Le Foote.

Read on for our original write up of Le Foote from November 2021, by Elizabeth McDonald.

*****

The Swillhouse group have proven time and again as a force to be reckoned with on the Sydney hospitality scene. All-round good times have been had for years at their venues, from rock and roll karaoke at Frankie's Pizza to one too many whisky-apple juices at Shady Pines to upscale and innovative French eats at Hubert. The team are at it again with their newest venture at heritage-listed Phillip's Foote in the Rocks. European wines, alfresco dining, live music and an impeccable tap beer selection will be a stop-gap for the next three months before a massive refurbishment will herald the arrival of Le Foote.

Cheese, cured meats, pickles and olives by Alberto’s Lounge head chef Dan Johnston will be served alongside Aussie and European wines, expertly curated for summer by the group's head sommelier, Gerald Ryan.

CEO and co-owner Anton Forte describes the current history-laden Phillips Foote as a “warren of different spaces, cobblestoned laneways, outdoor dining rooms and classic pub vibes. It’s gnarly and beautiful, rough and sophisticated.” While Forte intends to change a lot about the venue, the spirit and rustic heritage will remain. “We are going to keep the bustly charm and loose atmosphere of the current space, and update the offering to something contemporary, delicious and cool.”

Phillip's Foote launched in 1975, directly across the road from the MCA, and the 1838 building has housed a private residence, an oyster bar and a wine bar over the decades. The Swillhouse pop-up opened in November 2021 and the grand opening of Le Foote after refurbs slated for March 2022.

