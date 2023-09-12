Time Out says

Nothing spells “summer is coming” like outdoor cinemas popping up across Sydney – and you can’t get a more ideal location for a summery Sydney evening than by the sands of Bondi Beach. If you like the idea of basking in the late afternoon sun, and feeling the gentle ocean breeze as you settle down on a squishy bean bag for a movie under the stars, we have good news for you.

Veteran outdoor cinema producer Sunset Cinema will be launching six weeks of outdoor movie screening events at the newly renovated Bondi Pavilion this summer. Sunset Cinema Bondi will screen six nights a week (from November 16 through to December 23) at the beautiful Dolphin Court. You can soak up the alfresco atmosphere while they take care of all the outdoor cinema must-haves: comfy bean bags, a fully licensed bar, food truck options, and movie snacks like freshly popped popcorn.

The full movie program will be announced and on sale in October, but for now you can stay up to date via the Sunset Cinema website. You can also sign up to the mailing list through the website and be the first to grab early bird tickets.