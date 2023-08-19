Time Out says

If you thought scratch-and-sniff cinema was a concept beyond this world, think again. You have the opportunity to experience this improbable phenomenon for yourself, right here in Sydney, and in the city’s oldest cinema to boot. And the perfect movie to make the most of this immersive experience? Well, it’s gotta be the lean, green and mean brilliance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – the original 1990 live-action flick, of course (no, not the new animated Mutant Mayhem flick hitting cinemas in September).

Continuing a run of spooky immersive cinema events, including site-specific screenings of Scream at the haunted Parramatta Gaol and Beetlejuice in a Newtown graveyard, Haus of Horror is back with a vengeance and teaming up with Umbrella Entertainment to celebrate the dank and delightful world of TMNT.

This immersive cinema experience extends beyond pre-show entertainment, featuring a scratch and sniff card to propel you straight to the streets of New York City. Smell along with eight different bespoke scents to match the film's experience, developed by Umbrella Entertainment.

Round up your anthropomorphic turtle lovin' buddies. It all goes down at Roseville Cinema on Saturday, August 19 (from 7pm), and ticket price includes access to pre-film trivia (including prizes), your very own scratch-and-sniff tech, as well as access to a bar, pizza, popcorn, and an immersive photo booth.

Tickets start at $35 for general admission, or $1,000 for your own private box with eight friends (pizza and drinks included). Snap up your tickets over here.

RECOMMENDED: