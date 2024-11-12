As with everything W Sydney, the vibe here is playful – and perfectly out-of-the-box. Arriving into the spa’s “beauty bar”, you’ll be presented with the hotel’s take on a detox shot – a kale-based juice shaken and served over ice in a Martini glass. Tea and plant-based snacks wait on the bar to be claimed at will, but the team will happily pour you a Champagne or a cocktail if that’s more your speed.



Past the pastel pink mani-pedi pods, you’ll find the spa itself – all clean lines, polished concrete and statement tiled walls. Artwork by Sydney artist Bradley Eastman lines the windows, obscuring Darling Harbour from view, and in your locker, an absurdly comfy robe will be waiting.



The wet lounge is home to a sauna, steam room and two futuristic “experience showers” – frosted glass cylinders with jets and raindance showerheads to help you scrub up in time for your treatment. Featuring everything from cryo ice-rollers to LED facial therapies, the treatment menu here is appropriately ambitious, but if you’re in the mood for a good old fashioned massage, you won’t be disappointed.



My treatment began with a foot mask and a scent ritual with the spa’s signature essential oil blend, and ended with me feeling totally transformed. Treatment rooms are referred to as “stages”, and the relaxation room where your post-treatment tea will be waiting is titled “post production” – if you’re looking for a spa to make you feel like a film star, this is your spot.





