A treatment at Venustus is the closest thing you’ll find to a spiritual experience on Oxford Street during daylight hours. The spectacular space is home to several egg-shaped treatment rooms, a shape chosen by founder Jeannie Bourke based on what they represent: a space to grow and be reborn. And with their combination of expert techniques, divine organic products and focus on channelling energy to achieve spiritual healing, it’s hard to deny that facials at Venustus do feel like a rebirth of sorts. Treatments here last for an hour or more, and incorporate cleansing, a facial brush machine, steam vapour, exfoliants, peels, a tailored facial massage and a hot heavy mask that will transport you to another realm. With decades of experience and an otherworldly energy, Jeannie is a modern day magician whose passion for helping people step into the higher version of themselves shines through in everything she does. Come for the facial (you’re in good company – Venustus is a favourite spot for Sydney-based celebrities) but return for the ethereal experience.
As a city known for its healthy way of life, Sydney is unsurprisingly home to dozens of spas and skincare salons offering facial treatments to keep the signature sun-kissed glow alive even through the winter months. And while we can’t list them all, we can shine a light on a few wellness sanctuaries offering fantastic skincare rituals to help you feel like your glowiest self, all year round. Read on for our (by no means exhaustive) round-up of Sydney’s best facials.
