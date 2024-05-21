Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Beaches Lash Co
Photograph: Supplied | Beaches Lash Co

The best facials in Sydney

Wondering where to get the best facial in Sydney? Here's our edit of Sydney's best skincare salons.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

As a city known for its healthy way of life, Sydney is unsurprisingly home to dozens of spas and skincare salons offering facial treatments to keep the signature sun-kissed glow alive even through the winter months. And while we can’t list them all, we can shine a light on a few wellness sanctuaries offering fantastic skincare rituals to help you feel like your glowiest self, all year round. Read on for our (by no means exhaustive) round-up of Sydney’s best facials.

Want head-to-toe treatment outside of the city? These are the best day spas in the Blue Mountains.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

The best facials in Sydney

Venustus
Photograph: Supplied | Venustus Beauty Lab | Milly Mead

Venustus

  • Health and beauty
  • Paddington

A treatment at Venustus is the closest thing you’ll find to a spiritual experience on Oxford Street during daylight hours. The spectacular space is home to several egg-shaped treatment rooms, a shape chosen by founder Jeannie Bourke based on what they represent: a space to grow and be reborn. And with their combination of expert techniques, divine organic products and focus on channelling energy to achieve spiritual healing, it’s hard to deny that facials at Venustus do feel like a rebirth of sorts. Treatments here last for an hour or more, and incorporate cleansing, a facial brush machine, steam vapour, exfoliants, peels, a tailored facial massage and a hot heavy mask that will transport you to another realm. With decades of experience and an otherworldly energy, Jeannie is a modern day magician whose passion for helping people step into the higher version of themselves shines through in everything she does. Come for the facial (you’re in good company – Venustus is a favourite spot for Sydney-based celebrities) but return for the ethereal experience.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more
Fayshell
Photograph: Supplied | Fayshell

Fayshell

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Waverley

For the time-poor among us, Fayshell offers express-style treatments with a unique membership model, inspired by the belief that facials would (in an ideal world) be a regular part of our wellness routine, not a one-off treat. A monthly membership will score you one bespoke facial treatment every month, plus unlimited access to the LED skin lounge. Instead of choosing from a treatment menu, your skincare consultant will customise a treatment that’s perfect for you, with a range of price points to choose from. After the success of their Bondi Junction space, Fayshell opened a second location in Neutral Bay – so you can get your glow on from either side of the bridge. Bonus points go to the playful decor of the space and the range of products they have on offer, which the resident skincare experts will recommend to you after your treatment based on your specific needs.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more
Advertising
La Prairie at Sydney Airport
Photograph: Supplied

La Prairie at Sydney Airport

  • Health and beauty
  • Mascot

For a facial on the fly (almost literally) head to La Prairie Spa Sydney Airport: a hyper-luxurious beauty spa housed beyond the security gates of Terminal One. After a Champagne-fuelled skincare consultation, you’ll be led into the treatment room – a low-lit, somewhat futuristic space lined with chrome and an artfully placed curation of La Prairie products. Don your fluffy gown, then find your place beneath the warm towels on the treatment bed and dream of Switzerland while the expert therapists work their magic. The spa’s signature facials combine a deeply cleansing facial massage with a careful selection of products designed to hydrate and rejuvenate your pre-flight face. The entire experience – inclusive of consultation and inevitable post-treatment expressions of wonder at your reflection – takes less than an hour, the perfect time-filler between check-in, Toblerone-browsing and boarding.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more

Wonder Clinic + Spa

It wouldn’t be outrageous to call Double Bay Sydney’s beauty-clinic capital, and in our opinion, there’s one unassuming space that supersedes the rest. Founded by yoga coach and passionate holistic wellness advocate Adie Robertson, Wonder is something of a hidden gem – housed in a terrace-style space on a quiet leafy street. Guided by a holistic approach, Wonder offers a range of treatments (from lymphatic drainage massages to colonic hydrotherapy), but the facials here are out-of-this-world. State of the art techniques (including a radio frequency treatment that stimulates collagen and elastin) and hyper high-end products are used with care by therapists who – by the end of your treatment – will feel like friends.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more
Advertising
Glow Medispa
Photograph: Supplied

Glow Medispa

For arguably the best facial massage in Sydney, head to Glow Medispa – an unassuming space tucked within a historic building in Pyrmont. The intimate studio is the passion project of Elisa Osmo: a distinguished practitioner who gained a loyal following after spending over eight years working in some of the city’s leading skincare clinics. Setting out on her own, Osmo’s aim was to create highly targeted bespoke facial treatments using a careful curation of techniques and products. After a 30-minute skincare consultation, you’ll experience a series of treatments ranging from herbal peels to LED treatments to dermaplane exfoliation treatments. While you’re waiting for a mask to work its magic, you’ll be offered a scalp or neck and shoulder massage which you absolutely cannot refuse, and an hour or so later you’ll leave armed with customised skincare advice and a newfound glow. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more
Beaches Lash Co
Photograph: Supplied | Beaches Lash Co | Natasha Van Biene

Beaches Lash Co

For a fantastic facial on the Northern Beaches, head to Beaches Lash Co: a gloriously hyper-feminine space just a short walk from Manly Corso. The studio itself is enough to make you feel like you’ve had a spa day: all whitewashed floorboards and baby pink treatment chairs, but it's the treatment approach that makes this place unique. Relaxing rituals (including incredible hand massages, a scalp and decolletage massage and essential oil aromatherapy) are used throughout their signature facial, so you’ll leave the 90-minute session feeling head-to-toe indulged. If you’re keen to complement your new glow with an eyelash lift or brow transformation, this is your place: and you can score another dreamy hand massage while you’re at it. Beaches Lash Co has two locations, with salons in Newport and Manly.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.