Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cedar and Salt

  • Health and beauty
  • Quarantine Beach, Manly
  1. Cedar & Salt Sauna
    Photograph: Supplied | Danielle Nieuwendyk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Cedar & Salt sauna
    Photograph: Supplied | Danielle Nieuwendyk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Cedar & Salt Sauna
    Photograph: Supplied | Danielle Nieuwendyk
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This dreamy Finnish sauna will be offering seaside sauna experiences at a Sydney beach until spring

In excellent news for sauna lovers, what began as a dreamy pop-up has now become a (relatively) permanent feature at Manly’s Quarantine Beach. The 10-person Finnish sauna from Cedar the Salt will be stationed on the shores of Sydney Harbour throughout the winter – offering a very Scandinavian experience from arguably the most stunning sauna location in the city.

Sydney's first pop-up seaside Finnish sauna launched as a thirteen day pop-up, but due to huge demand (around 150 sauna-goers per day), it will be staying put until spring.

A 45-minute ocean-side sauna experience will set you back $35, and you’ll have easy access to the ocean to cool off between steams. If you’re keen to take over the entire sauna for a celebratory sweat, private sauna sessions are also available, and there's a soundbath experience available for those who went to level up their relaxation. If you want to make the seaside sauna a regular component of your wellness routine, you can nab a pack of three, five or ten sauna sessions. 

The sauna is open from sunrise (between 6.30am and 7.15) until sunset (around 4.30pm), seven days a week, with the current closing date currently estimated at "springtime".

Keen? You can learn more and book your session over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

We tried this beautiful affordable bathhouse.

These are Sydney’s best spas.

These are the best day spas in the Blue Mountains.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.cedarandsalt.au/
Address:
Quarantine Beach
North Head Scenic Dr
Manly
Sydney
2095
Price:
From $35
Opening hours:
Sunrise - sunset

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.