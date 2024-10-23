When she was just 24 years old, Natalie Ferrari opened the doors to The Parlour Room – a small, boutique beauty salon specialising in manicures, spray tans and on-point brow treatments. More than a decade later, and Ferrari’s vision has grown into so much more – with The Parlour Room being one of Sydney’s most-loved beauty salons, an additional space a few doors down offering body treatments with the signature TPR attention to detail, and a third location in the works.



In a light-flooded space on a sunny corner of Clovelly, you’ll find Self – an extension of The Parlour Room focusing on holistic body treatments ranging from infrared sauna sessions to pre-flight facials, located just a few doors down from the original salon. I visited for a massage at Self after a 37-hour flight across the world, and it’s hard to imagine a more restorative way to spend a jet-lagged afternoon. My therapist was warm, with a gentle presence and a masterful technique that – along with the products, including a deeply calming magnesium oil from Pure Mama – brought my exhausted body back to life. From the bespoke, uniquely personalised facials to the massages designed to help nurture women at various stages of pregnancy, the treatments here have been designed as ritualistic self-care practices that will give you exactly what you need.

The carefully-curated design of both spaces are a reflection of the TPR ethos: there’s exacting execution and thoughtful beauty infused in everything they do.

Their third location will be opening in Surry Hills’ sprawling new Wunderlich Lane precinct later this year.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

In the mood for some me time? These are Sydney’s best day spas.