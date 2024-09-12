Sydney is set to welcome a seriously impressive new dining and lifestyle precinct called Wunderlich Lane, located on the border of Redfern and Surry Hills, later this year. Developed by the TOGA Group, the larger-than-life precinct is opening in stages this spring and is slated for completion by the end of 2024, bringing together some of Sydney’s finest hospitality, beauty, hotel and retail purveyors.

When we say seriously impressive, we’re not exaggerating – this is the most excited we’ve been since the new Sydney Metro, Sydney WorldPride and the FIFA Women's World Cup. Strap in, because the list of operators opening at Wunderlich Lane has just been announced (with more to come) – and it’s a doozy.

First up is the opening of a new 102-room boutique hotel complete with a lush 20-metre pool – called The Eve – from TFE Hotels. If that name rings a bell, they’re the same operators as Brisbane's The Calile, so yes, we’re Very Excited. Handling the food and drink at The Eve is the Liquid & Larder crew, the legends behind Bistecca, The Gidley, The Rover and Alfie’s. We know a rooftop bar and restaurant, poolside dining and lobby dining space is in the works.

Photograph: Supplied | The EVE

Sydneysiders can soon get a taste of Greece with Olympus, a 200-seat Greek restaurant from the Apollo Group, the team behind Sydney favourites Cho Cho San and The Apollo. Taking inspiration from the food from the mountains with an Athenian touch, Olympus will be a focal point of Wunderlich Lane, and to that we say: yamas! LuMi is also joining the fun, opening Regina La Pizzeria, a modern pizzeria helmed by Matteo Ernandes (ex-Da Orazio, Matteo Double Bay).

Next up are two venues by House Made Hospitality (also Grana, Martinez, Lana, Promenade Bondi Beach), found on the corner of Cleveland and Crown streets. First is Island Radio, a tropical diner showcasing the knockout flavours of Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, led by chef Andrianto 'Andy' Wirya (ex-Queen Chow, Mr. Wong, now at Easy Tiger Bondi Beach). Guests can then head upstairs to find Baptist St. Rec. Club, a cocktail and wine bar channelling the good-times-only spirit of ’80s Australiana with ripper wines, frothy beers and on-point cocktails.

Photograph: StevenWoodburn

Plus, ice-cream lords Gelato Messina will be pumping out scoops from their new store in Wunderlich Lane, and Japanese chef Raita Noda will be steering the ship at his second restaurant, luxe diner R by Raita, which will transform into an omakase-style spot come night time.

But wait, there’s more. Joining the hotel, restaurant and bars will be a slew of wellness, beauty and lifestyle retailers, ready for your glow-up. Sydney-based Saardé will be opening its first flagship store, selling beautiful things for the home and self. Natalie Ferrari’s leading spa The Parlour Room will also be opening at the Surry Hills village, its first salon to open outside of Clovelly. More operators are yet to be announced – we will keep you updated.

Photograph: Katie Wlton

The story behind the name is cute. Wunderlich is a nod to the area’s rich history, where the Wunderlich brothers – Ernest, Alfred and Otto – opened the Wunderlich factory in the early 20th century, producing many of Sydney’s and Australia’s iconic red terracotta roof tiles and pressed metal decorative ceilings. One thing’s for sure: when this baby is finished, we reckon Sydneysiders will experience wanderlust for our own backyard.

