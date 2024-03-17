Sydney
Hotel Indigo Potts Point

  • Hotels
  • Potts Point
Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point is home to 105 stylish rooms, and a lobby café from renowned Sydney chef Luke Mangan

For an overnight stay in Potts Point that reflects the energy of the area, you can’t look past this new boutique hotel – hidden behind Sydney’s most famous sign. 

Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point – the first Hotel Indigo to open in Australia – opened its doors in early 2024, with 105 creatively designed rooms, a red and gold lobby, trendy on-site café and very easy access to some of the city’s best restaurants

Designed as an ode to the shamelessly loud, creatively sophisticated suburb it calls home, Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point is playfully luxe. A heavy red curtain cuts through the lobby, where guests can choose a record from the vintage vinyl collection to soundtrack their night. Upstairs, rooms are kitted out with designer furniture in unapologetically bold colours, minibars groan with pre-mixed cocktails, and floral bathrobes from Aussie label Bambury hang in wardrobes as your staycation uniform.

With a room service menu from Luke Mangan’s new French-Japanese restaurant and bar, and a café downstairs serving a daytime menu from the renowned Sydney chef, there are few reasons to leave the building. That being said, the celebration of Potts Point seen throughout the hotel will inspire you to harness the rambunctious energy of the suburb – and go get amongst it.

You can learn more and book your stay over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Heading out for dinner? These are the best places to eat in Potts Point

Want to check out a neighbouring suburb? Here’s our guide to Darlinghurst

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Hotel Indigo Sydney Potts Point
2/14 Kings Cross Rd
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
