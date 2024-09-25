Ever since George Gorrow (the creative vision behind The Slow in Bali) and his wife Cisco Tschurtschenthaler announced their plans to open a boutique hotel in the laid-back NSW surf town of Crescent Head way back in 2022, Sydney’s hotel enthusiasts have been on the edge of their seats – waiting with baited breath to learn more about what a stay at Sea Sea might look like.



From the outset, we knew we’d be in for more than your average beachside motel, with the pair’s creative DNA (and their social media approach, which has comprised a seductive drip-feed of shots depicting ’70s surf culture) giving flavour to what they’d promised would be “a ’70s-inspired surf club hotel”. Now, we’ve got updates – with November 1 2024 announced as the official opening date for what could well become New South Wales’ sexiest new stay.

Sitting pretty on the edge of the gorgeously sleepy surf town, Sea Sea Hotel will be home to 25 guest rooms, ranging from relatively compact studios to spacious two-bedroom suites and a Balinese style villa and studio (designed to be booked together, complete with private pool). And though each room will differ slightly – each with a bespoke curation of ’70s-inspired furniture and artwork – the design standard is the same throughout. Californian-style wood-panelled walls meet floor-to-ceiling windows, with statement light fittings set against dark brick walls.



To contrast the existing accommodation offerings in the area – Crescent is home to a beloved beachside campsite and a heap of Airbnbs and rental homes – the offering here is very much that of a hotel, with loaded mini bars and 24-hour Sea Sea TV and radio channels curated by Wesley Herron of Reverberation Radio (LA). Beyond your bedroom, you’ll find an on-site restaurant, a surf and souvenir shop, a huge hi-fi lounge and a sprawling outdoor space with a heated pool, an outdoor fireplace, a sauna and ice baths.



The Sea Sea Sane Kitchen, brought to life by Daniel Medcalf (previously Icebergs Dining Room and Bar) is set to focus on elevating locally sourced produce through a “distinctly Crescent inspired menu”. On the drinks front, Gorrow has collaborated with P&V co-founder Mike Bennie and esteemed mixologist Antonello Arzedi, so it’s safe to say your poolside spritz will be high-calibre.

The wait is finally over – bookings are now open over here.

