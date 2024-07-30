Getting there
Drive north out of Sydney, and you’ll arrive in Yamba in around seven hours – winding up the stunning coastline to the southernmost corner of the magical Northern Rivers region. Although it’s possible to smash out the drive in a day, it’s worth stopping somewhere overnight for a more leisurely crawl up the coast. Just ninety minutes north of Sydney, you’ll find the Central Coast region – home to 80 sparkling kilometres of coastline and a charming selection of family-run eateries perfect for a mid-drive refuel. A little further north, Newcastle is waiting as an ideal mid-point destination: this creative coastal city was identified as one of the world’s best-kept travel secrets, and with its incredible dining scene and stunning swimming spots, we’re not surprised. If you’re not keen on the drive, the flight from Sydney to Ballina takes just over an hour, and Yamba Coastal Ride offers super-luxurious airport transfers straight into town (with bottle shop stops and beach tours also available).