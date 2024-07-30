As with any good beach town, mornings here should start with coffee from the beachfront kiosk. Yamba’s take is housed within the historic surf club building, which opens onto a stretch of tables shaded by nostalgic striped umbrellas – the perfect spot for a fresh juice or loaded bacon and egg roll that arrives piping hot with a halo of melted cheese. If you’re up for heading further afield, Angourie Café is a local’s favourite, steps away from the famous Angourie Point surf break. Head here post-surf for an acai bowl in the sunshine.



In the centre of town, just down the road from the town’s favourite modern Asian restaurant Paradiso, you’ll find Gather Yamba: a contemporary Australian café serving a progressive, health-forward menu of delicious and nutritious brunch-style dishes. This is your spot for smooth mugs of matcha, delicately-presented gluten-free treats and the best coffee in town.



And then, of course, there’s the seafood. Yamba is known for its prawns (the best restaurants in Sydney will state proudly on their menus if they’re serving Yamba prawns), but the best place to eat these plump, creamy crustaceans is at the source. Most cafés and restaurants in town will likely have a Yamba prawn dish on their menu, or you can lean in and head to Yamba Prawn Shack at the marina for a bucket fresh off the boat. Playa Bodega – Yamba’s Mexican-inspired restaurant – serves excellent prawn tacos if you need more than just a pot of seafood sauce.



If you book just one place in Yamba, make it Karrikin – a charmingly unpretentious fine diner in the heart of town. I would come back here for the bread alone – locally-made wattleseed sourdough served with a perfectly sweet-salty macadamia butter. The constantly evolving four course menu changes every week based on what Head Chef and owner Zac Roberts picks up at the Wednesday morning markets, with each creation a divine celebration of local produce. Roberts’ love for the craft of cooking shines through in every dish, with flavours perfectly balanced and the freshest local ingredients elevated to perfection. For the best experience here, we’d suggest booking a table in the (dog-friendly) courtyard and letting the team order for you – just make sure you finish with a macadamia Martini, you won’t regret it.