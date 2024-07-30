Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Yamba aerial shot
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Your ultimate guide to the Yamba

The best places to eat, drink, stay and play in Yamba – the beautifully unpretentious beach town on the nothern NSW coast

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Advertising

There are a lot of towns in NSW that visitors are quick to label “the next Byron Bay”, a title that’s both a compliment and a terrifying suggestion that any semblance of undiscovered serenity could soon vanish.

With its beautifully unspoiled beaches, historic lighthouse and rapidly developing dining scene, Yamba might be the town to which that (possibly unwelcome) moniker could most accurately apply. And though we’re big fans of everything Byron has to offer, there’s something magical about a beach town that hasn’t yet experienced such across-the-board gentrification.

Located on Yaegl Country, Yamba is a gem on the northern coast of NSW – home to a welcoming community of beach-loving sunshine enthusiasts, and a pod of dolphins that you’ll often see moving gracefully up and down the coast. I defy you not to fall in love with this delightfully unpretentious town, just get here before the developers do.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Travelling south of Sydney instead? Here’s our guide to Shoalhaven.

And these are our favourite weekend getaways close to Sydney.

Yamba guide

Getting there

Getting there
Getting there
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Drive north out of Sydney, and you’ll arrive in Yamba in around seven hours – winding up the stunning coastline to the southernmost corner of the magical Northern Rivers region. Although it’s possible to smash out the drive in a day, it’s worth stopping somewhere overnight for a more leisurely crawl up the coast. Just ninety minutes north of Sydney, you’ll find the Central Coast region – home to 80 sparkling kilometres of coastline and a charming selection of family-run eateries perfect for a mid-drive refuel. A little further north, Newcastle is waiting as an ideal mid-point destination: this creative coastal city was identified as one of the world’s best-kept travel secrets, and with its incredible dining scene and stunning swimming spots, we’re not surprised. If you’re not keen on the drive, the flight from Sydney to Ballina takes just over an hour, and Yamba Coastal Ride offers super-luxurious airport transfers straight into town (with bottle shop stops and beach tours also available).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer

Stay

Stay
Stay
Photograph: Supplied | The Surf

Perched on the southern headland overlooking Yamba’s main beach, you’ll find The Surf – a family-run boutique hotel designed to reflect the Art Deco aesthetic of 1930s ocean liners. If you’re looking for an upscale but super laid-back stay, look no further – this 12-bedroom hotel offers absolute luxury with absolute authenticity.

Just around the corner, with uninterrupted views across the ocean, a spectacularly beautiful Mediterranean-inspired boutique hotel has just opened its doors – bringing a very high-end Italian experience to a former mid-century sailors’ inn. Brought to life by Yamba native (and former fashion designer), Il Delfino is as you’ll come to Cinque Terre without boarding a plane – with five immaculately designed suites each aching with Italian sophistication.

If your holiday budget doesn’t quite stretch to a boutique stay, you can still wake up to a view of Yamba’s coastline – the town’s Pacific Hotel has bunk bed rooms with shared bathrooms with sparkling ocean views, or you can book a whole apartment at The Sands Resort, overlooking the town’s 1.6km-long Pippi Beach.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Advertising

Eat

Eat
Eat
Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

As with any good beach town, mornings here should start with coffee from the beachfront kiosk. Yamba’s take is housed within the historic surf club building, which opens onto a stretch of tables shaded by nostalgic striped umbrellas – the perfect spot for a fresh juice or loaded bacon and egg roll that arrives piping hot with a halo of melted cheese. If you’re up for heading further afield, Angourie Café is a local’s favourite, steps away from the famous Angourie Point surf break. Head here post-surf for an acai bowl in the sunshine.

In the centre of town, just down the road from the town’s favourite modern Asian restaurant Paradiso, you’ll find Gather Yamba: a contemporary Australian café serving a progressive, health-forward menu of delicious and nutritious brunch-style dishes. This is your spot for smooth mugs of matcha, delicately-presented gluten-free treats and the best coffee in town.

And then, of course, there’s the seafood. Yamba is known for its prawns (the best restaurants in Sydney will state proudly on their menus if they’re serving Yamba prawns), but the best place to eat these plump, creamy crustaceans is at the source. Most cafés and restaurants in town will likely have a Yamba prawn dish on their menu, or you can lean in and head to Yamba Prawn Shack at the marina for a bucket fresh off the boat. Playa Bodega – Yamba’s Mexican-inspired restaurant – serves excellent prawn tacos if you need more than just a pot of seafood sauce.

If you book just one place in Yamba, make it Karrikin – a charmingly unpretentious fine diner in the heart of town. I would come back here for the bread alone – locally-made wattleseed sourdough served with a perfectly sweet-salty macadamia butter. The constantly evolving four course menu changes every week based on what Head Chef and owner Zac Roberts picks up at the Wednesday morning markets, with each creation a divine celebration of local produce. Roberts’ love for the craft of cooking shines through in every dish, with flavours perfectly balanced and the freshest local ingredients elevated to perfection. For the best experience here, we’d suggest booking a table in the (dog-friendly) courtyard and letting the team order for you – just make sure you finish with a macadamia Martini, you won’t regret it. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer

Drink

Drink
Drink
Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

Yamba Distilling Co should be stop number one on your drinking journey in town. The warehouse-style space opens onto a sun-soaked lawn, the perfect spot to settle in with a tasting paddle of locally-made gin or a masterfully crafted cocktail. While you’re there, you’ll likely see a local or two swing by to have their bottles of gin re-filled – there’s a real community spirit here, and you’ll leave feeling like you’re part of something special.

In the centre of town, Yamba’s Wobbly Chook Brewery is another essential visit, serving up an excellent line in drinking snacks alongside the house-made craft beers.

And then, of course, there’s the pub. Perched on the clifftop directly above Yamba’s Main Beach, the Pacific Hotel is a must-visit for a sunset schooner.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Advertising

Do

Do
Do
Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

Yamba’s beaches are its main calling card – tucked behind dramatic headlands and bordered by ocean walls, each feels worlds apart from the last. Pippi Beach and Turners Beach offer beginner-friendly surf (depending on the swell), while Angourie Point, Spookies Beach and Back Beach are for the more experienced.

For a really magical swim, follow the path into the bush from Spooky’s Beach and you’ll find Angourie Blue Pool – a huge pool bordered by a spectacular towering rock face, the site of a former quarry. Pack a picnic from Bowen’s deli and set up here for the day.

Not a water baby? Browsing the shops in town will occupy you for a good few hours – there’s a book store that’s groaning with classics, rare finds and holiday reads, a very good line in op-shops and an adorable vintage cinema.

If you’re staying at The Surf, you might find it difficult to leave the rooftop – don’t say we didn’t warn you.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.