Sydney's best spa hotels

Feel more suave than you've ever felt before at QT, located in Sydney CBD. The moody interiors create an air of exclusivity, and the spa just adds to the drama. One of the most popular experiences for gents is The Godfather treatment, a facial that reduces aging and involves a product that's infused with dragon's blood. There are massages available for many needs, including a tension-targeting rub down and even a special treatment for pregnant guests. Got all-out with the Metamorphosis package – but only if you've got six hours to spare. We recommend warming up first in the spa’s own hammam – an invigorating experience of hot and cold extremes.
The mood? We can imagine James bond staying here. Need we say more?
Budget range? Pretty reasonable, if you ask us.