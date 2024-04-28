Sydney's best spa hotels

Whether you’re stopping in Sydney for the night or staying for the summer, the city has a select number of spa hotels that have underground whirlpools, invigorating hammams and steamy saunas to help you feel fresh, revived and relaxed. Each spa hotel offers specialist treatments from hot stone massages to tailored facials, and most offer the steam, swim and spa facilities to non hotel guests as part of day-visit packages. Take a look at the list of the best spa hotels in Sydney to help you make up your mind.

RECOMMENDED:

The best hotels in Sydney

The most romantic hotels

The best boutique hotels

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured below, we've based our list on top reviews and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.