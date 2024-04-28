Sydney
sydney spa hotels
Sydney's best spa hotels

The only thing that's more relaxing than a luxury spa day? Taking a nap in your hotel bed immediately afterwards

Emma Joyce
Talia Stanton
Written by
Emma Joyce
Contributor
Talia Stanton
Whether you’re stopping in Sydney for the night or staying for the summer, the city has a select number of spa hotels that have underground whirlpools, invigorating hammams and steamy saunas to help you feel fresh, revived and relaxed. Each spa hotel offers specialist treatments from hot stone massages to tailored facials, and most offer the steam, swim and spa facilities to non hotel guests as part of day-visit packages. Take a look at the list of the best spa hotels in Sydney to help you make up your mind.

RECOMMENDED:
The best hotels in Sydney
The most romantic hotels
The best boutique hotels

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Sydney's best spa hotels

QT Sydney
1. QT Sydney

  • Travel
  • Sydney

Feel more suave than you've ever felt before at QT, located in Sydney CBD. The moody interiors create an air of exclusivity, and the spa just adds to the drama. One of the most popular experiences for gents is The Godfather treatment, a facial that reduces aging and involves a product that's infused with dragon's blood. There are massages available for many needs, including a tension-targeting rub down and even a special treatment for pregnant guests. Got all-out with the Metamorphosis package – but only if you've got six hours to spare. We recommend warming up first in the spa’s own hammam – an invigorating experience of hot and cold extremes. 

The mood? We can imagine James bond staying here. Need we say more?
Budget range? Pretty reasonable, if you ask us. 

Read more
Book now
The Day Spa at the Langham Hotel

2. The Day Spa at the Langham Hotel

  • Health and beauty
  • Millers Point

If you're going to stay at the luxurious Langham Hotel, you'd better do it right. And that can only be done by making the most of the facilities at their underground spa sanctuary. The wow-factor here is the 20-metre indoor pool; gently heated and surrounded by a sandstone and marble lounging area. It has a dark, twinkling night sky overhead and a beautiful mural on the far wall. The Day Spa’s signature treatment is the Babor Facial: professional therapists tailor a treatment to clean, exfoliate and soothe the skin. 

The mood? Regal and refined. 
Budget range? The price makes this place even better. 

Read more
Shangri-La Hotel Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

3. Shangri-La Hotel Sydney

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • The Rocks

Leaving no room for error, the Shangri-La is a Sydney hotel that's prides itself on being utterly perfect – and their CHI Spa is no exception. It fuses Australian healing techniques and botanical ingredients with Asian and Middle Eastern therapies. A treatment unique to Australia is the Arabian Oud Renewal Therapy, using oud wood, frankincense, sandalwood and rose on the face and the body. Urban beehives on the outdoor terrace on the level three rooftop produce the hotel’s own honey.

The mood? Celeb-worthy. 
Budget range? It won't make your jaw drop, but if may mean you have to save and scrimp in the lead-up to your stay. 

Read more
Check prices
Four Seasons Hotel
Photograph: Endota Day Spa

4. Four Seasons Hotel

  • Travel
  • The Rocks

Endota spa, located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, promises inner city serenity. It has a range of treatments including remedial massages to Dermalogica facials. They have six treatment rooms, including double rooms for couples or wedding parties. Hotel guests get full use of all the spa facilities, including the sauna and steam room, outdoor pool, Jacuzzi and gym overlooking the Sydney skyline.

The mood? Minimalist chic. 
Budget range? Totally worth it. 

Read more
The Darling at The Star
Photograph: Supplied

5. The Darling at The Star

  • Travel
  • Darling Harbour

This five-star boutique hotel is an urban oasis with multiple awards under its belt. Aside from mega views and a range of dining options – including South East Asian eatery, Rumble – they're got a killer spa, complete with a steam room and jacuzzi. Things don’t come cheap here, but if you’ve got the beans make ’em count and treat yourself to a hot stone massage. The spa uses Australian-produced granite, which retains the heat for longer. Dip into the spa’s hammam, too.

The mood? High-ceiling opulence. 
Budget range? Cheap for a five-star. 

Read more
Book now
Sheraton on the Park
6. Sheraton on the Park

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Sydney

Sheraton on the Park’s day spa – including the health club, steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi – overlooks Hyde Park, with a pool located on the rooftop. Non-hotel guests can use the facilities for a daily fee, and the spa has a number of relaxating massages. This huge award-winning hotel occupies a prime location in the central business and shopping district. 

The mood? Grand and boujee. 
Budget range? Reasonable for such an establishment. 

Read more
Book now
