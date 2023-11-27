Time Out says

Sydney CBD is welcoming another glittering addition to its hotel portfolio, The Sebel Martin Place

After a slew of notable new openings through 2023 (including Capella and W Sydney), Sydney CBD is welcoming another glittering addition to its hotel portfolio. The Sebel Martin Place will open its doors in January 2024, and we’re expecting something pretty sparkly.

The 86 room space is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, with The Sebel team describing the upcoming hotel as “a tranquil retreat with an essence of opulence”.

Australian designer Schiavello has been tasked with transforming the former Mercure Sydney Martin Place into a contemporary space that reflects the character of Sydney’s CBD.



“The Sebel surrenders itself to its locale, establishing itself as a native hotel,” explains Lydia Herd, General Manager of The Sebel Sydney Martin Place.

To be the first to know when reservations open, keep an eye on The Sebel website, here.

