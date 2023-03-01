You won't know which activity to choose first at the Art Gallery of NSW. Before you even get into the nitty gritty, the welcome hub offers a 'kids trail' map, activity sheets and a fold-your-own chatterbox with cues to spark discussion about the artworks. If your little ones like getting messy, send them off to one of the hands-on art-making workshops and clubs that you can browse on the gallery website.

The halls of the gallery are kid and pram-friendly, and you can take a break at the adjoining café and restaurant without venturing into the rain. In fact, you don't even need to leave the house to entertain the kids because the Art Gallery of NSW now have an online hub which includes kid-friendly art tutorial videos by artists like Ben Quilty, Khaled Sabsabi and Judy Watson.