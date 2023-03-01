Sydney
Ringmaster
Ringmaster

Rainy day activities for kids

Rain, hail or shine, these fun activities and indoor play spaces around Sydney will keep kids entertained all day long

Olivia Gee
Written by
Olivia Gee
&
Elizabeth McDonald
When it rains in Sydney, it pours. So it pays to have a few wet-weather tricks up your sleeve for when the cartoons and colouring-in book at home just aren't cutting it for the kids anymore. Luckily, our city is brimming with indoor playgrounds and kid-friendly museums – as well as craft workshops, leisure centres and active areas – so you can keep ’em busy 'til the clouds clear.

That's the kids sorted, now what are you going to do? Check out our top picks of things to do in Sydney when it rains.

Then when it stops raining, run off some steam at these outdoor playgrounds

Rainy day activities for kids in Sydney

Art Gallery of NSW
Art Gallery of NSW

1. Art Gallery of NSW

  • Art
  • Sydney

You won't know which activity to choose first at the Art Gallery of NSW. Before you even get into the nitty gritty, the welcome hub offers a 'kids trail' map, activity sheets and a fold-your-own chatterbox with cues to spark discussion about the artworks. If your little ones like getting messy, send them off to one of the hands-on art-making workshops and clubs that you can browse on the gallery website.

The halls of the gallery are kid and pram-friendly, and you can take a break at the adjoining café and restaurant without venturing into the rain. In fact, you don't even need to leave the house to entertain the kids because the Art Gallery of NSW now have an online hub which includes kid-friendly art tutorial videos by artists like Ben Quilty, Khaled Sabsabi and Judy Watson. 

Macquarie Ice Rink

2. Macquarie Ice Rink

  • Sport and fitness
  • Macquarie Park
  • price 1 of 4

Macquarie Ice Rink has recently completed a multi-million-dollar transformation. They’re making ice-skating more fun. There are around-the-clock music videos screening during sessions and a brand-new compressor and dehumidifier to create optimum skating conditions at all times.

The cheapest time to skate is Mon-Fri 4pm-5pm, when tickets are $19. Otherwise prices are $20-$27. Kids under five get in for $10 with a paying adult.

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

3. Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Alexandria

This circus-themed funhouse will dazzle the kids with a dizzying selection of games, rides and prizes. Younger kids (aged 8-10) can enjoy dodgem cars, carousels or the overhead ropes course, while older players shoot hoops, go bowling or ride the interactive 3D theatre fit out. If they’ve gotten their hands on one of the extravagant milkshakes from the diner, get them to burn off all that sugar-strength running around the laser tag field or games arcade. This glittery wonderland is open seven days but the kids get kicked out after 8pm.

Strike Bowling Bar: Entertainment Quarter

4. Strike Bowling Bar: Entertainment Quarter

  • Bars
  • Moore Park

Conveniently situated within the Entertainment Quarter, Strike EQ features bowling, food and drink. Fo those little danicng kind and queens out there, Strike EQ even have karaoke rooms that you can priately hire. If you're keen to burn the kids out, challenge them to a game of laser tag and rest assured that they'll sleep all night. 

Jenny's Painted Pots
Jenny's Painted Pots

5. Jenny's Painted Pots

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Avalon Beach

Art is for everyone, but the kids will be particularly fond of the ceramic-painting workshops at Jenny’s Painted Pots. You can decorate ceramic mugs, plates, animals or signs and lettering starting from $12, and they supply all the arty equipment. It’s also home to a traditional lolly shop, so you can scoff old-timey sweets while you paint. It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained when it’s grizzly outside and it could be a prime opportunity to procure some sentimental stocking-fillers for the family.

Hijinx Hotel
Hijinx Hotel

6. Hijinx Hotel

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks
  • Alexandria

Visitors can opt to play five, ten or all 15 games, with the full course taking about two and half hours to complete. Each of the individual courses of five games contains a puzzle, a ball pit and a trick shot game, so if you’ve only got time to visit a few of the rooms you won’t be short-changed on the fun. Once you’ve tested your mettle against the challenge rooms, you’re bound to be in need of some refreshment. The Hijinx bar offers a range of fun signature cocktails, each with its own bells and whistles (don’t miss the Bubblegum Martini complete with bubblegum scented smoke bubbles), and bar snacks so you can refuel.

iFLY
iFLY

7. iFLY

  • Things to do
  • Penrith

Kids will be high-as-a-kite with excitement after hearing about this place. Children from as young as three years old can learn how to skydive in an indoor facility in Penrith – and it’s fun for adults too. After a safety briefing and training from experienced instructors, children can experience being lifted into the air by a powerful wind generator. For the seriously keen, there are ten-week courses for ages 6-16 years and birthday party packages available for flyers.

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

8. Sea Life Sydney Aquarium

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

Embrace the wet and take your bedraggled brood on an aquatic adventure. The tunnels of the aquarium are a mesmerising place for kids, where they can meet dugongs, sharks, sea turtles and penguins. Little aspiring marine biologists will love the informative displays and specialised experiences that give kids a glimpse behind-the-scenes as they feed the underwater residents and see the aquarium from a new perspective. The aquarium promises marine exploration every day of the year.

Event Cinemas - Macquarie Megaplex

9. Event Cinemas - Macquarie Megaplex

  • Film
  • Macquarie Park

We all know that going to the movies is a classic rainy day activity but going with kids can be challenging. Sitting still for two hours, endless toilet runs, not to mention it can be a little overwhelming when you're, well, little. Thankfully a lot of cinemas have mums and bubs sessions and Event Cinemas have Event Junior, a playground dedicated to keeping the wee ones happy and entertained when sitting still just ain't cutting it.

Powerhouse Museum
Powerhouse Museum

10. Powerhouse Museum

  • Museums
  • Ultimo

The little ones can interact with the movement-sensitive projections in The Lab while while bigger kids explore space travel at this Ultimo Institution. The Powerhouse Museum has diverse exhibitions, intriguing object collections and interactive experiences, so you may have to make a return visit to explore everything on offer. It’s open every day except Christmas, so it’s a sure bet when the rain is pouring and the kids are running wild. Best part is, general admission is free.

Entertainment Park
Entertainment Park

11. Entertainment Park

  • Things to do
  • Prospect

Entertainment Park is home to a truly white-knuckle line-up of fun-filled activities, including arcade games, six full-size bowling alleys, party shops, food trucks, VR and digital simulators and even a barbershop. Entertainment Park is pretty ahead of the curve when it comes to simulations – we're talking an actual virtual reality arena, where you can battle fantasy creatures or challenge your friends to virtual dance battles. There’s also a dedicated e-karting space, which allows you to kart around a 3.5km square track without emitting a single fume. 

Climb Fit

12. Climb Fit

  • Sport and fitness
  • St Leonards
  • price 1 of 4

Up for a challenge? There are over 160 climbs at the Climb Fit gym. Along with steep overhangs, a neverending lead wall, the chimney, a vertical treadmill and a giant log ladder, there’s a tamer wall for the kids (and the climb-wary). If bouldering’s more your thing, there’s over 90 problems to solve in the exclusive bouldering area.

Flip Out
Flip Out

13. Flip Out

  • Sport and fitness
  • Western Sydney

Flip Out Trampoline Arena is Australia’s largest trampoline playground. It first opened in Western Sydney and there are now centres across the country offering indoor and outdoor fun that’s flippin’ awesome. The Penrith centre has wall running, an after-dark program and dodgeball – plus you can book kids’ birthday parties and children can sign up for Little Ninja classes to learn how to twist and bounce like a pro.

Putt Planet
Putt Planet

14. Putt Planet

  • Things to do
  • Sports
  • Prospect

What’s missing from your average mini golf course? An East African theme, of course. Putt Planet brings the city streets of Mombasa to Miranda with 18 holes of themed fun. Though the course is relatively challenging, it’s suitable for all ages. There’s a dedicated function room for parties and café that’ll cater events or serve up snacks once your tournament is won. And it’s all enclosed; wet weather will never ruin the green or your day out.

Madame Tussauds Sydney
Madame Tussauds Sydney

15. Madame Tussauds Sydney

  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

Unlike your typical museum, interaction with the exhibits is encouraged at Madame T’s. Ride a wave with Layne Beachley and get a selfie with Lady Gaga. Superheroes are a big part of the fun, with displays of both Marvel and DC’s costumed crusaders. You can photograph yourself upside down on the ceiling with Spider-man, activate the Bat signal and help Superman lift a helicopter above his head. There’s more than enough to occupy an hour or two here, and you can even memorialise the visit with a wax cast of your own hand. Tickets are cheaper if you book them online and you can bundle them with tickets to the Sydney Tower Eye, Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, and the Big Bus for further discounts. 

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

16. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney Olympic Park

Whether it’s so hot you need to cool down, or so cold you need to warm up, the swimming pools and water playgrounds at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre are always a balmy 26 degrees. Pack swimmers for the whole family and spend the day racing the kids down the Rapid River Ride or work up the nerve to leap from the 10 metre platform.

