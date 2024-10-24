Canvas, a fine dining restaurant with a bold concept at an accessible price point, is now open on level four of Sydney’s MCA in The Rocks, having taken over from the beloved rooftop café. (Coffee-and-cake lovers, never fear: MCA Café at Tallawoladah is now open on the ground floor and is almost double the size of the original spot. The rooftop terrace is also still open to the general public.)

Brought to life by The Big Group, an originally Melbourne-based hospo company (they’re behind big-ticket events like the Grand Prix, Melbourne Cup and the Australian Open), Canvas aims to push boundaries – just like the artworks below – by offering a Sydney-first dining concept. Every six months, a new chef will take up residency with the freedom to create a brand-new menu, available at lunchtime only (at night, Canvas will be an ever-changing events space. Hello, epic parties).

Right now, that person is Josh Raine, the former executive chef of award-collecting Tetsuya’s from 2018 until this year. Don’t worry – Canvas isn’t coming with eye-watering prices; Bruce Keebaugh, the founder of The Big Group, is committed to offering high-quality food at an accessible price point. That means you can now get a two-course menu for $85 per person or a three-course meal for $100 per person. And all with a side of Opera House and Harbour Bridge views. How good is that?!

Time Out Sydney attended the media preview of Raine’s menu – and it was sublime. On the menu, you’ll find a meltingly soft prawn covered in furikake and bolstered with a bright passionfruit sauce; caramelised spring lamb with daikon, Tasmanian wasabi and a robust, glossy jus; and a picture-perfect cherry and raspberry tart with tonka bean custard, among other dishes.

Inside, expect relaxed-but-timeless Aussie decor, inspired by the Sydney Opera House and led by The Big Group’s creative director Steffanie D’Alberto and top Sydney architect Anthony Gill. The team is also working with renowned florist Dr. Lisa Cooper to fill the space with striking florals that nod to the seasonal menus.

During research for Canvas, Keebaugh said he and the team visited nearly every museum restaurant in the world and felt underwhelmed. With Canvas, he says they aim to disrupt the dining landscape as well as “enable young culinary talent to showcase their work and fulfil their dreams.”

Raine’s menu is available now at Canvas until February, when a new chef will take up residence. We will keep you posted. But for now, we’re both delighted, surprised and excited to see where the journey goes. Forget painting the town red – we have a feeling Canvas is going to bring a kaleidoscope of colours to Sydney.

