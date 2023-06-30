Time Out says

Catch Boy & Bear perform their new album before they jet off for Europe and the UK

It’s busy times for indie-folk band Boy & Bear, who will be hitting up Australian cities for not one, but two tours later this year. You can catch the boys in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre, and then again at one of their regional gigs in Newcastle, Thirroul, the Blue Mountains or Albury if you're outside of Sydneytown.

Their tours come after the recent release of their new self-titled LP that was featured by Double J. After being knocked down, and then some, by the pandemic, this album is the beginning of Boy & Bear’s 2023 comeback. The Aussie stars are headed for Europe and the UK after they’ve finished their stint here, so get around it before the rest of the world does.

Their new album is true to their beloved Australian indie roots, only this time featuring a little more experimentation with synth and other electronic flourishes. The music was devised on home turf in Marrickville, and the tunes were polished in London by Craig Silvey.

If you’re catching them in Enmore as part of their big city tour in June, you can look forward to opening acts Boo Seeka and Felivand. Your second chance to see Boy & Bear is in September, when they’ll be kicking off their regional tour.

Find out more about show dates and book tickets here.

