Time Out says

Due to huge demand, Coldplay has announced two additional shows for the Sydney leg of their upcoming tour. In November 2024, the global superstars will take over Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four spectacular shows – complete with power-generating kinetic floors, solar-powered glow sticks, and support from British alt-pop princess PinkPantheress and X Factor’s Emmanuel Kelly.

The Music of the Spheres tour kicked off in Costa Rica in March 2022, and has taken the global superstars across the world in a series of sell-out shows. After releasing details for their second Antipodean leg just days after their sell-out shows in Western Australia, the British alternative soft rockers almost immediately added a bunch more dates to meet the needs of eager Australian fans.

In-keeping with the ethos of the tour – which aims to achieve net zero through the use of green technology and renewable energy – each ticket holder for Coldplay’s Sydney shows will be responsible for the planting of a tree as part of their carbon offset measures.

If the sustainable ethos and the promise of belting out 'Yellow' at the top of your lungs wasn’t enough to get you over the line – the critical acclaim might be. The Music of the Spheres won Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards, and the band was voted as the Favourite Touring Artist in the 2022 AMAs.



Coldplay will be performing at Sydney's Accor Stadium on November 6, 7, 9 and 10 in 2024. Though general release tickets have sold out, you can register to go into the running to secure a pair of Coldplay’s coveted Infinity Tickets over here. 'Viva La Vida', as they say!