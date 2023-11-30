Gasp! Here's your chance to win A-Reserve tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney

If you missed out on scoring tickets in Taylor’s latest drop, and if the concert movie didn’t quite cut it, all is not lost. In the run up to Taylor’s stop Down Under, Crown Sydney is giving fans the chance to score four A-Reserve tickets to her show at the Accor Stadium on Monday, February 26.



To go into the running, you’ll need to make a Thursday to Sunday reservation at one of Crown’s dining establishments – not a terrible sacrifice. Diners who meet the minimum spend (yet to be confirmed by the venue) at Alessandro Pavoni’s grand Italian eatery a’Mare, Ross Lusted’s sprawling waterside restaurant Woodcut or Sydney’s very own branch of the internationally renowned Japanese Nobu will all go into the running. If you’re not interested in a full dinner, you’ll also be in with a chance if you swing by for Crown’s answer to yum cha at Silks, afternoon tea at Teahouse, a sandwich and a spritz at TWR, a bowl of broth at 88 Noodle, or a drink (or three) at Cirq, Sydney’s tallest rooftop bar. The minimum spend requirement applies across all venues.

If you really fancy your chances, booking Crown’s ‘Stay and Win Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour package’, will make sure you’re firmly in the running. The two night package includes breakfast on both days, a $22 mini bar credit, and – crucially – entry into the draw to win four tickets.

The lucky winners will be drawn each Wednesday at 10am – and will immediately be jumping on the phone with their three favourite Swifties. To book in for drinks, dinner or a weekend stay and your chance to get up close and personal with the queen of pop, visit the Crown Sydney website here.