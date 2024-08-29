Sydney
Jazz Sessions in The Rocks

  • Music, Jazz
  • Around The Rocks, The Rocks
    Photograph: Supplied | Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Supplied | Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
Catch free jazz performances under the stars every Thursday this winter

To celebrate International Jazz Day (coming up on Thursday, May 30) and... jazz in general, Sydney’s historic waterside precinct The Rocks is hosting free jazz performances every Thursday this winter – with live performances by musicians from around Australia.

Jazz Sessions in The Rocks will run from 6pm until 9pm every Thursday between Thursday, May 9 and Thursday, August 29 – so there’s plenty of time to catch the star-lit shows. 

Local distillery Hickson House Distilling Co will be slinging gin-based cocktails (including a signature Native Negroni), and there are a host of excellent restaurants in the area to keep you nourished pre and post show.

The full season-long line-up is yet to be released, but in May, we can expect alfresco performances from Sydney-based jazz sweetheart Kate Wadey (Thursday, May 9), fantastical four-piece Cope Street Parade (Thursday, May 16), multi-disciplinary artist Alice Terry (Thursday, May 23) and the ever-soulful Latin/ jazz singer MIRA (Thursday, May 29).

The events are free to attend and there’s no need to book. You can learn more over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs

Details

www.therocks.com/whats-on/events/jazz-sessions-in-the-rocks
Around The Rocks
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Free
6pm - 9pm

Dates and times

