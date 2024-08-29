Time Out says

To celebrate International Jazz Day (coming up on Thursday, May 30) and... jazz in general, Sydney’s historic waterside precinct The Rocks is hosting free jazz performances every Thursday this winter – with live performances by musicians from around Australia.

Jazz Sessions in The Rocks will run from 6pm until 9pm every Thursday between Thursday, May 9 and Thursday, August 29 – so there’s plenty of time to catch the star-lit shows.

Local distillery Hickson House Distilling Co will be slinging gin-based cocktails (including a signature Native Negroni), and there are a host of excellent restaurants in the area to keep you nourished pre and post show.

The full season-long line-up is yet to be released, but in May, we can expect alfresco performances from Sydney-based jazz sweetheart Kate Wadey (Thursday, May 9), fantastical four-piece Cope Street Parade (Thursday, May 16), multi-disciplinary artist Alice Terry (Thursday, May 23) and the ever-soulful Latin/ jazz singer MIRA (Thursday, May 29).



The events are free to attend and there’s no need to book. You can learn more over here.

