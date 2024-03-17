Sydney
Timeout

Lost Sundays Block Party

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Ivy, Sydney
  1. party at ivy Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied | Jordan Munns | Merivale
  2. party at ivy Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied | Jordan Munns | Merivale
  3. party at ivy Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied | Merivale
Time Out says

This one day festival is taking over the Ivy Precinct in Sydney CBD with 30 artists across four stages

Lost Sundays has been a reliably strong party in the Sydney/ Eora scene for a while now – with the good people from Lost Paradise curating high-energy line-ups, and Merivale doing the rest. The rest, in this case, refers to providing a spectacular party setting in the form of Ivy; complete with next-level lighting and sound, a rooftop pool bar and, naturally, a strong selection of alcoholic refreshments.

This month, Lost Sundays is launching its first “block party” extended edition: taking over the whole Ivy Precinct for a festival style one day pop-up. 

The line-up will be spread across four stages throughout the precinct, featuring more than two dozen local and international artists, plus the kind of high-spec production value you’d expect from the shiny CBD precinct. Headliners come in the form of CC:DISCO!, DJ Boring, Special Request, KiNK and Job Jobse.

On the food front, you can score Merivale hard-hitters from different venues across the precinct. Head to the Pool Club for Vinnie’s pizza, or down to Ash St. Cellar for cheeseburger spring rolls, herb crusted chicken, fries, and more.

Tickets for early entry (before 5pm) start at $92.52, and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Want fun now? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend

These are the best events in Sydney this month

These are the best bars in Sydney right now

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.lostsundays.com.au/ls-block-party
Address:
Ivy
330 George St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $92.50

Dates and times

2:00 pmLost Sundays Block PartyIvy From $92.50
