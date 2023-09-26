Sydney
Timeout

A man diving into the water
Photograph: Riccardo Vespa | Pexels

You beauty! Australians are the most adventurous people in the world, says new analysis

Turns out we're fair dinkum daredevils here in Straya

Liv Condous
Alice Ellis
Written by
Liv Condous
Written by
Alice Ellis
When you think about the quintessential Aussie, you might think of someone with an adventurous spirit (Steve Irwin, Mick Fanning, Turia Pitt). And it's no secret that people from other countries assume we surf all day long and get around by riding roos. Now, a global study has proven there might be some truth to that popular stereotype (minus the part about the kangaroo). Australia has just been crowned the most adventurous country in the world, after an analysis of the popularity of 14 different adventure sports.

Winter sports tourism site Snow Season Central analysed Google search volumes of sports-related phrases (skydiving, skiing, scuba diving, mountain biking and more) over a 12-month period. The result? Australia came out on top as the country with the highest search volumes for action-sport terms per capita, and by a decent margin, too. 

Aussie's top-searched adventure sports were hiking, surfing, BMX bike riding and scuba diving. And when you think about it, our daredevil tendencies make a lot of sense – when you've got incredible beaches, mountain ranges and bushland in your backyard, it's only logical to get outside and make the most of it. Australia also had the second-highest number of searches for mountain biking, climbing, skateboarding, skydiving and waterskiing. 

Coming in second place on the most adventurous countries list was Canada, followed by the United States and Finland.

Here is the full ranked list of the top ten countries: 

  1. Australia
  2. Canada 
  3. United States 
  4. Finland
  5. New Zealand
  6. France
  7. United Kingdom 
  8. Ireland
  9. Singapore 
  10. Denmark 

If the most adventurous title wasn't enough, Australia was also recently named as one of the top five countries in the world. All we'll say is — you bloody beauty! 

