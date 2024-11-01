Sydney’s springtime schedule is heating the hell up, with Newtown’s favourite rock’n’roll craft brewery bringing Inner West energy north of the bridge for the second iteration of RIP IN Weekender: a beer-fuelled music and skate festival brought to life in partnership with Volcom Australia.

Taking over Manly’s Hotel Steyne on the first weekend of November, RIP IN Weekender is Young Henrys balls-to-the-wall two-day party, complete with live skate demos and comps, high-octane DJ sets from some of Australia’s biggest indie bands and a pop-up tattoo parlour.

Kicking off on Friday, November 1, the first night will be headlined by alternative dance-pop trio Haiku Hands, who will bring their punchy, experimental sounds to the Steyne’s main stage. They’ll be followed by high-energy DJ sets from Sydney-based punk rock quintet Fangz, and Downgirl – a soul-punk four piece whose DJ sets bring big fiery-femme energy to the dancefloor.

On Saturday, indie alt-punk legends Dune Rats will take the headline spot with an unapologetically raucous DJ set, which we’ve been told will be a “rollercoaster of good times, raw truths, 90's nostalgia and fuzzed-out pop”. Dune Rats DJs will be supported by Sydney sweethearts The Buoys (for a DJ set, not a live performance), and Northern Beaches natives Crocodylus, who will be warming up the decks with their distinct brand of surf rock.

That’s the soundtrack covered, but there’s a lot more to expect from the two day blowout – with Volcom Australia’s Pro Skate Team tearing it up on the in-venue half pipe, a skate comp for local groms, a pop-up tattoo parlour and a heap of beer specials from the good people at Young Henrys.

Want in? You can RSVP over here.

