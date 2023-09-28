Have a memorable school hols without breaking the bank thanks to supercharged programs of free stuff

Let’s not kid ourselves – the school holidays can be stressful. You've got the pain of having to keep little ones entertained (sorry, children), as well as having to figure out how to manage the mounting expenses that come with all the activities. Sydney's cultural institutions have come to the rescue – they deal with both pain points, by delivering some very cool activities for zero dollars.

Here are our top free picks, across five different Sydney centres:

Oh, and the Museum of History NSW is offering free entry to 13 of its museums, historic houses and other sites. Nice.

