Look, I’m not married, but I’ve heard the stories: budget blowouts, crazed wedding planners, boozed-up MCs, guest-list politics – you name it. But what if you could have all the fun, the hot wedding pics, still say “I do” with your best mate, and forget all the BS? That’s the idea behind ShotGin Weddings, the creation of leading marriage celebrant Adam Seeney and top-notch wedding photographer Dane Tucker, who have teamed up to offer a seriously cool and unorthodox wedding experience. And the good news is you won’t need a wedding planner.

Photograph: Dane Tucker

Think: a Marrickville gin distillery transformed into a Vegas-cum-Baz Luhrmann-style wedding chapel, complete with red velvet curtains, beautiful florals and candles, cocktails on arrival, your very own personalised ceremony with a marriage celebrant and ten of your best mates, and professional wedding photos. Oh, and a shot of gin for everyone. The whole ceremony and mini celebration will be done in an hour, and then you can head to lunch with your wedding party, hit the breweries, or start your honeymoon. Your very own ShotGin Wedding won’t cost you an arm and a leg. It’s smaller and more intimate (meaning you won’t have to invite your third, twice-removed, step cousins). And it’s likely more fun.

Together, the duo – who combined have more than 700 nuptials under their cupid-laced belts – are offering their inaugural ShotGin Weddings to six couples on Sunday, November 17, at Unexpected Guest Distillery. Bookings open on Sunday, September 8, and anyone can nab a spot (you can sign up here). The slots are at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm and 6.30pm, with the latter time called The Last Supper, giving guests access to the venue until midnight. Don’t worry if you miss out this time around – ShotGin Weddings is here to stay, and we’re told many more days and joyous weddings are in the love-heart pipeline.

Photograph: Supplied/ShotGin Weddings Adam Seeney and Dane Tucker from ShotGin Weddings

Find out more about ShotGin Weddings here, and hey, happy wedding day. I have a feeling it’s going to be one for the books.

