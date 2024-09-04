Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

A Marrickville distillery is transforming into a Baz Luhrmann-style chapel where couples can get hitched in an hour (and without the stress)

A Sydney-based marriage celebrant and photographer have teamed up to create an unorthodox wedding offering that’s setting our hearts on fire

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
A couple getting married at ShotGin Weddings
Photograph: Dane Tucker
Advertising

Look, I’m not married, but I’ve heard the stories: budget blowouts, crazed wedding planners, boozed-up MCs, guest-list politics – you name it. But what if you could have all the fun, the hot wedding pics, still say “I do” with your best mate, and forget all the BS? That’s the idea behind ShotGin Weddings, the creation of leading marriage celebrant Adam Seeney and top-notch wedding photographer Dane Tucker, who have teamed up to offer a seriously cool and unorthodox wedding experience. And the good news is you won’t need a wedding planner.

A couple getting marries at ShotGin Weddings
Photograph: Dane Tucker

Think: a Marrickville gin distillery transformed into a Vegas-cum-Baz Luhrmann-style wedding chapel, complete with red velvet curtains, beautiful florals and candles, cocktails on arrival, your very own personalised ceremony with a marriage celebrant and ten of your best mates, and professional wedding photos. Oh, and a shot of gin for everyone. The whole ceremony and mini celebration will be done in an hour, and then you can head to lunch with your wedding party, hit the breweries, or start your honeymoon. Your very own ShotGin Wedding won’t cost you an arm and a leg. It’s smaller and more intimate (meaning you won’t have to invite your third, twice-removed, step cousins). And it’s likely more fun.

Together, the duo – who combined have more than 700 nuptials under their cupid-laced belts – are offering their inaugural ShotGin Weddings to six couples on Sunday, November 17, at Unexpected Guest Distillery. Bookings open on Sunday, September 8, and anyone can nab a spot (you can sign up here). The slots are at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm and 6.30pm, with the latter time called The Last Supper, giving guests access to the venue until midnight. Don’t worry if you miss out this time around – ShotGin Weddings is here to stay, and we’re told many more days and joyous weddings are in the love-heart pipeline.

Adam Seeney and Dane Tucker from ShotGin Weddings
Photograph: Supplied/ShotGin WeddingsAdam Seeney and Dane Tucker from ShotGin Weddings

Find out more about ShotGin Weddings here, and hey, happy wedding day. I have a feeling it’s going to be one for the books.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

The best free (and cheap) dates you can go on across Sydney.

Get around the most romantic hotels in the city here.

Take your lover on a yum dinner date at one of our favourite spots here.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.