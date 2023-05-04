Sydney stargazers, we have good news. Early in the morning on Friday, May 5, and then again (early) on Saturday, May 6, Australian skies will fizz with an extremely bright meteor shower that goes by the name of Eta Aquariid. But, that's not the only celestial wonder that will happen this weekend.

First, though – this meteor shower has been described as “the second best meteor shower of the year for Australian sky watchers” by astronomer Jonti Horner to the ABC, and it will be expected to reach its peak for Sydneysiders on the morning of May 5, between 3 and 5am when there will be a predicted average of 11 meteors whizzing past every hour.

The Eta Aquariid shower is fast moving and slightly unpredictable, but scientists say that the meteors may be unusually active this year, with their high speed also making them appear brighter to the naked eye. The best way to see them in Australia is to scan the northern horizon near the point of the Aquarius constellation where the meteors are set to emerge from. You’ll know you’re looking in the right place if you're looking at a spot where there's not much else see Saturn, which will also be particularly bright between 3 and 5am.

As we mentioned, the meteor shower ain’t the only thing illuminating night skies this weekend.

Australians will also get to see a lunar eclipse. Just weeks after a record-breaking solar eclipse, the Moon will undergo a ‘penumbral’ eclipse. Unlike a total or partial eclipse, this edition is less dramatic – the only visible change to the naked eye will be a slight grey tinge across the Moon’s north pole.

So, the nights of May 5 and 6 (but mostly May 6) are set to be alight with some serious starry action. You’re going to want to set those alarms, rug up and head outside.

It's not every night that you get to bear witness to a 2000-year-old celestial show.

Not sure where you can get the best look at the meteor shower? Head to one of the best stargazing spots in Sydney.

Want more? These stories are popping off right now: