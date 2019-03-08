Sydney's getting a new harbourfront restaurant and bar

Pyrmont is set to get a fresh new dining destination in July this year when chef Chase Kojima (Sokyo, Gojima) joins forces with chef Victor Liong (Melbourne’s Lee Ho Fook) to open a Chinese-Japanese fusion restaurant at Jones Bay Wharf. Chuuka is the name of the restaurant, taken from a word used to describe the development of Chinese cuisine introduced to Japan and adapted to suit the palates of their adopted country, and the venue is set to open in the space formerly occupied by Flying Fish, which is now operating inside the Star.

Chuuka is set to open in July 2019, and will involve two levels of drinking an dining. On the ground floor they are installing a wine room, a 60-seat dining space, and an outdoor bar area so you can have a drink set against panoramic harbour vistas. And if you really want to live that baller life, there's a 70-seat private dining room upstairs on level one.

Photograph: Time Out photographers

Right now Chase and Liong are in the kitchen creating flavour alchemy, mixing traditional elements of Japanese and Chinese cuisine with modern twists and Australian produce. Prepare to add yet another restaurant to your 'dining with a view' hit list for the year.

Need something cheap and delicious right now? Try one of Sydney's best Chinese dumpling houses.