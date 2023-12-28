Sydney
Timeout

render of new Moxy Hotel
Photograph: Supplied | Moxy Hotels

A second Moxy Hotel will open in Sydney – with the highest open-air rooftop bar

The new hotel is set to open two years after the launch of Moxy’s first Australian outpost

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Following the launch of Moxy Sydney Airport back in August 2023, the playful brand has just announced its second hotel in Sydney – with Moxy Sydney Pitt Street set to open in August 2025, complete with 314 rooms and the highest open-air rooftop bar in the city. She's going to be super tall, skinny and fun.

In-keeping with the ethos of Moxy – Marriott Bonvoy’s most youthful brand – the hotel is slated to feature interactive guest experiences, a range of communal spaces and the playful approach that acts as a throughline between all Moxy hotels.

“Moxy is renowned around the world over as a high-energy hotel experience that breaks the rules and makes travel fun,” says Richard Crawford, Vice President of Hotel Development for the region.

new Moxy Hotel render
Photograph: Supplied | Moxy Hotels

Alongside the predicted 314 bedrooms, Moxy Sydney Pitt Street is set to play host to high street retail offerings, a restaurant and bar, a gym, meeting rooms and a rooftop bar perched 34 levels high. 

Construction is set to be complete in August 2025 – and although interior designs are yet to be revealed, evidence is pointing towards something pretty fun. “The hotel will set a new benchmark for guests looking for a fun and exciting hotel experience,” says Allen Linz, CEO of Rebel Property Group who are partnering with Moxy to bring the space to life.

If Moxy’s first Australian hotel is anything to go by, we can expect a space that’s conducive to fun with a contemporary-industrial aesthetic (and a steady supply of cocktails).


