A statue illuminated in front of the Harbour Brige
Photograph: Supplied

A whole bunch of great Sydney restaurants and bars will trade extra late throughout Vivid

Complete your Light Walk with dinner and drinks at some of our town's best venues

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Vivid 2022 is the gift that just keeps on giving, as the “Vivid Sydney Later” initiative kickstarts to provide guests of the famous winter festival with more time to enjoy dining and drinking in the district near Circular Quay, with extended trading hours and special offers on each Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the Vivid run.

A seriously stellar selection of restaurants (Bistecca, Lana, Besuto, Tapavino, Grana, Londres 126, Bar Mammoni and Bouillon l’Entrecote) will stay open until midnight so you can get your late-night grub on. After dinner, swing into some of the city’s best bars (Double Deuce, Mary’s, Apollonia and Maybe Sammy) which will now trade until 2am. “Vivid Sydney Later” presents an opportunity for people to eat and drink after their Light Walk tour in the kind of high calibre environment not usually able to be experienced so late in the evening.

Sydney's 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, Michael Rodriguez says of the initiative: “Sydney's night-time economy is in full revival mode after the pandemic and offering greater choice and options for evening dining will add to the city's buzz.”

So, now that dinner is sorted, why not check out the full Vivid line-up here?

