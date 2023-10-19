Get off-grid with a stay at the historic Crookwell home that won the Best Design Award

Secret treehouses, secluded beach shacks, off-grid yurts and adorable tiny homes… Airbnb really does have it all. The best of the best have just been crowned in the annual Airbnb Host Awards – and two NSW properties too out major awards. A beautiful historic – and affordable – house in Crookwell (in NSW's Southern Tablelands) won the Best Design Stay category, while the owner of a Forest Lodge terrace was awarded Best Room Host.

Airbnb crunched the numbers (such as guest scores) and consulted with an expert panel to determine the six winners across these categories: Best Design Stay, Most Unique Stay, Best Nature Stay, Host of the Year, Best New Host and Best Room Host. And considering there are more than 100,000 properties on Airbnb Australia, just making it to the finalist round is a Pretty Big Deal.

If you’re a fan of Grand Designs, then you should strongly consider booking your next getaway at the super 'grammable Mister Munro property, which won gold in the Best Design Stay category. Host Elise Croker lovingly restored the 1890's house, even restoring its original French doors and kauri pine flooring. Mister Munro takes its name from William Munro, the tailor who lived and worked in the residence 120 years ago, and it’s dripping with stories from way back when. You can book a stay for a ripper deal of just $150 per night.

NSW host Skye Lancer also won Best Room Host for Sinjin, her renovated 100-year-old terrace in Sydney (near Glebe), filled with funky art, old-school treasures and a grand floor-to-ceiling library.

Sydney pretty much dominated this Host category, with the nominees including a charming federation room in Mascot, a bright beach-inspired apartment in Bondi, and a luxury bed and breakfast in Surry Hills.

Other NSW finalists included Glamping Rustic Train Carriage Alpaca-farm in Laguna for the Most Unique Stay, Harvest Moon in Minnamurra for Host of the Year, Allambi in Tintenbar for Best Nature Stay, and Seabirds Cottage in Coffs Harbour for Best New Host.

The other Australian winners in other major categories are:

You can see all nominees and winners here.

