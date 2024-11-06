Australia’s most vegan-friendly suburbs have been revealed – and the answers may surprise you

This November marks World Vegan Month, a celebration of the plant-based lifestyle that around 3.8 million Aussies follow and love – and that number is growing by the day, proving you definitely can make friends with salad. To meet the demand, more and more eateries are offering plant-based and veggie options that aren’t just a lacklustre eggplant (you can find Sydney's best vegetarian restaurants here and top vegan restaurants here). Now, a new study has revealed Australia’s most vegan-friendly suburbs, based on the number of plant-based offerings per person, with NSW’s coastal town Port Macquarie crowned the nation’s vegan and vegetarian capital. Known for its ripper surf beaches, longest-serving lighthouse, and the now-closed theme park Fantasy Glades (RIP), Port Macquarie is also home to 1,405 restaurants offering vegan-friendly options, with 80 per cent having top-notch reviews on Tripadvisor. Got a spinach-loving mate? Take a leaf out of Graeme Connors’ book and head north for a weekend getaway – it’s about a four-hour drive from Sydney to Port Mac. (You can check out our ultimate guide to Port Macquarie here.)

Coming in second place for its ace green-leaning food offerings was Caloundra in Queensland, which boasts 1,021 restaurants with vegan and vegetarian options. In third place was Albury, on the NSW-Victoria border, featuring 17.1 vegan-friendly restaurants per capita – almost nine times more than fourth-place Blacktown (but also: how good, Blacktown!).

Luxe pizza oven brand Gozney analysed 48 of the country’s most populated areas to find the best places for plant-based eating, based on per capita counts of restaurants offering vegan and vegetarian options, those rated four stars and above on Tripadvisor, and Google search interest.

Photograph: Supplied/Gozney

Surprisingly, Australia’s capital cities – including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – all fell short on vegan and vegetarian offerings, with Canberra ranking highest in 20th place, having 4.2 restaurants offering meat-free meals per capita.

But it’s not all soggy-lettuce news; NSW takes home the cruelty-free gold medal as the most vegan-friendly state, with more than a third of the top 20 spots and three in the top five.

Keen to hit the road and eat your way around all the best plant-based spots?

Check out the 20 best Aussie locations for vegan and vegetarian dining:

Port Macquarie Caloundra Albury Blacktown Hervey Bay Orange Frankston Werribee Adelaide Hills Wagga Wagga Shepparton Castle Hill Hoppers Crossing Gold Coast Melton, 17 Rowville Berwick Ballarat Canberra Nowra, NSW

You can check out the study here.

