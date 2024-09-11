He's no stranger to live performances Down Under, having graced us with his presence way back in 1984, and this time the man who brought us major hits like 'Summer of '69', 'Heaven' and 'Please Forgive Me' is back with his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour. The show at Qudos Bank Arena promises nothing but classics, because after all everything Bryan Adams does, he does it for you.

This time he's gone ahead and done it, alright, towing along British pop star James Arthur's sweet, sweet guitar melodies for the ride. It's the opening act's first time in Australia. Read on for everything you need to know about snagging the limited tickets remaining.

When is the Bryan Adams Australia tour, including Sydney dates?

After foraying into the world of musical theatre co-writing the songs for ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’, recording his 16th studio album, and touring all throughout Europe, Bryan Adams is heading Down Under to Sydney on Wednesday, February 12 in 2025. (Move over summer of '69, it's gonna be hot in the summer of '25.) The show will take place at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

How can I get Bryan Adams Sydney tickets?

Tickets are on sale now, and there are now limited seats left up for grabs. Sydney tickets are on sale through Ticketek via this link. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

How much are tickets to the Bryan Adams Sydney shows?

C Reserve seated tickets for the Bryan Adams' Sydney show start at $109.90 per person, B Reserve at $159.90 per person and A Reserve at $179.90 per person.

Where else is Bryan Adams playing in Australia?

In addition to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Bryan Adams will also be rocking out at Perth's RAC Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the Adelaide Entertainment Centre and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

