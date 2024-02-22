Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
stink bug in luggage
Photograph: Original images: Pexels | Kindel Media/ NSW Government

Check your pockets: Potentially dangerous stink bugs are stowing away in the luggage of NSW travellers

These smelly pests have been detected in NSW – stowing away in luggage arriving from Europe and Asia

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

If you thought the air quality at Sydney’s train stations was as bad as it gets, think again. Foreign stink bugs have been finding their way into the luggage of travellers arriving in Sydney from Asia and Europe, and the government is urging travllers to check their luggage before more of these smelly pests make their way onto Australian shores. 

To help you ID these stowaways: the marmorated stink bugs – formally known as Halyomorpha halys – are brown in colour, around 2 to 17mm long and 7 to 10mm wide (about the size of a five-cent coin), with white bands on their antennae, legs and the sides of their abdomen. And, crucially, when they’re disturbed they’re known to emit a pungent odour (hence the stink bug moniker). So you might smell them before you put eyes on them, anyway.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is monitoring a home in NSW where two stink bugs (which stowed themselves in luggage arriving from Asia) were recently found. As well as causing olfactory disturbance, the introduction of these bugs to Australia could pose a risk to our ecosystem. After an infestation in some western Sydney warehouses in 2017-18, the marmorated bugs were successfully eradicated in NSW in August 2018. Hence the eagerness to keep it that way.

The NSW Government is urging travellers to be extra vigilant to stop any more stink bugs from settling.“Look for brown marmorated stink bug in your luggage, including clothes and shoes, around the home and in yards and call the NSW Exotic Plant Pest Hotline, 1800 084 881 if you find any – dead or alive,” says Minister for Agriculture, Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty. 

If you’re on your way back from overseas, triple check your pockets. We can only hope and pray that Tarvis Kelce’s luggage wasn't affected.

RECOMMENDED:

Keen to get away? International flights from Sydney are finally getting cheaper.

On a shoestring budget? These are the best camping spots in NSW.

Want to stay somewhere quirky? Here’s the most unusual accommodation to book in NSW.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.