With asbestos being discovered in our parks and playgrounds, new flight paths soaring over our suburbs and a diarrhoeal disease rife in our swimming pools, it feels as though you can’t go anywhere without coming into contact with some kind of toxin in Sydney right now. So when we found out that the pollution in our train stations is at dangerous levels (five times the recommended daily limit), we weren’t surprised. So we thought we’d shine a light on the steps you can take to mitigate the impact of air pollution on your lungs – so you can get from Hornsby to Holsworthy without worrying about your airways.

If you need to make a journey via Sydney’s train system (or Metro, which is approaching completion), the best thing you can do to minimise the impact of inhaling air pollution is to wear a mask. In news that will shock precisely nobody, not all masks are created equal. A standard fabric mask will do very little to protect you from air pollution, but a study published on the National Library of Medicine found that surgical masks, N95 masks and carbon masks are effective at reducing CO levels from air pollution (with the most significant help coming from the N95 and carbon mask).

Other techniques for detoxifying the lungs suggested by Medical News Today include reducing inflammation within the body (including the lungs) by eating anti-inflammatory foods. Not sure where to start? A study published last year in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found that consuming the NZ-made drink Ārepa (made using a type of super berry) kept athletes performing at their peak for longer when exposed to poor air conditions. According to Food Mag, the study found that athletes who drank Ārepa daily before undertaking high-stress exercise in poor-quality air experienced reduced detrimental effects of the pollution, with those who had consumed the drink (rather than a placebo) coughing less and cycling faster.

Of course, the most obvious step you can take to minimise your exposure to the air pollution in Sydney’s train stations is to avoid spending extended periods of time in the train stations, or avoiding them altogether. Cycling is a fun, sustainable, relatively affordable way to get around the city, but Sydney isn’t necessarily a city built for cyclists. Although investments are being made in our cycle paths, it can still be a little hairy to find your way through our city’s streets on two wheels. If you’re keen to give it a go, we’d recommend taking note of the most dangerous cycle routes in Sydney before you start.

