Coldplay Sydney: Tickets, times, set lists, support acts and everything you need to know

After a mad scramble to snag tickets to witness the arena spectacular that is a Coldplay Sydney concert, it’s almost time to finally watch the global superstars work their magic live. After two sell-out shows, the ballad masters doubled their Sydney line-up so Accor Stadium will be jam-packed with Coldplay fans for days, starting on Wednesday, November 6 through to Sunday, November 10.

Here's what we know about Coldplay’s upcoming Sydney shows.

When is the Coldplay Sydney Music of the Spheres Tour?

Coldplay will take to the stage at Accor Stadium (after previously hitting Melbourne up for four shows) for their first Sydney Music of the Spheres concert on Wednesday, November 6. They will also perform on Thursday, November 7, Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10.

How to get to the Coldplay Sydney concert

The 10,000 car parking spaces at Olympic Park are expected to be booked out well in advance. It can also get pretty congested leaving the carpark at the end of the night. So public transport is often the best option for getting to Olympic Park. Olympic Park Station is a ten-minute walk from the stadium, hundreds of additional trains and buses will run to Olympic Park during the Coldplay concerts, and the cost of travel is already included in your concert ticket – just show your Coldplay concert ticket to board. Express and limited-stop trains will run frequently from (and back to) Central and Western Line Stations. Or you can see the event bus route map over here.

What time will Coldplay come on stage in Sydney?

Gates open at 5pm, while the music will kick off at 6pm, with Shone as the opening act. That’ll be followed by Emmanuel Kelly at 6.30pm and Ayra Starr at 7.15pm. Coldplay are set to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

What can I bring to the Coldplay Sydney show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour in Sydney. Here are the main things to remember.



You can bring:

One bag no larger than 30cm x 40cm. Make sure you’ve also got digital pay on your phone or your cards because the venue is cashless.



You can’t bring:

Professional cameras, alcohol, glass bottles, or bicycles. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, isn't allowed in the stadium unless in designated areas. A heap of other items you may or may not have been considering bringing along are also prohibited, so it’s worth checking the conditions of entry over here.

Are there any Coldplay tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Coldplay tickets has been through the roof, especially given it’s their first time touring Australia since 2016. The superstars added additional dates for both their Sydney and Melbourne stops. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can join the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

Who will the Coldplay Sydney support acts?

When you’re as big as Coldplay are, you don’t have one, nor two, but three opening acts. Look forward to Shone, Emmanuel Kelly, and Ayra Starr.

What’s the full setlist for the Coldplay Music of the Spheres Tour?

The exact setlist for Coldplay’s Sydney shows hasn’t been confirmed, but based on their recent shows, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Ride On

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Don't Forget Me

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

WE PRAY

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sunrise

Sparks

The Jumbotron Song

Crazy World

Fix You

GOOD FEELiNGS

Feelslikeimfallinginlove

ALL MY LOVE

Did Chris Martin fall through the stage at the Coldplay Melbourne concert?

Yes, the rumours are true – Coldplay's lead singer fell (backwards) into a hole in the floor or the stage on his fourth and final night performing at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The audience gasped, a person standing in the hole seemed to have kinda "caught" him, helping cushion his landing, and when he recovered, he said: “That’s uh, not planned, thank you for catching me, so much. Thank you guys, holy shit.” He was checked by staff, he said he was OK – the show must go on and all that jazz, and that's what he did. The fall came just weeks after Olivia Rodrigo also fell through the stage in Melbourne – but at a different venue, Rod Laver Arena.



